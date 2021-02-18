Australian Open: Naomi Osaka secures spot in final after win over Serena Williams

Japanese tennis player Naomi Osaka secured a spot in the women's singles final of the ongoing Australian Open after an impressive win over Serena Williams here on Thursday. In the semi-final match, Osaka registered a comfortable 6-3, 6-4 win over Williams to advance to the fourth Grand Slam final of her career and put herself one win away from her second Australian Open crown.

Seven-time Australian Open champion Williams had been 8-0 in Australian Open semifinals over her legendary career, but took her first loss in this round Down Under against Osaka. Williams, playing her milestone 20th Australian Open, was unable to reach her 34th Grand Slam final and ninth Australian Open final after the defeat. During the match, Osaka looked scratchy early on and was swiftly behind 0-2 in the opening set, but from there she was rarely troubled, rattling off a string of games to clinch the first set. She then went on to win the second set to progress in the tournament.

Osaka will face either Jennifer Brady or Karolina Muchova in the final. (ANI)

