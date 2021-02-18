Left Menu

IPL 2021 Auction: CSK bring Cheteshwar Pujara on board for Rs 50 Lakh

Indian Test batsman Cheteshwar Pujara was on Thursday bought by Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for Rs 50 Lakhs in the ongoing mini-auction of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

India batsman Cheteshwar Pujara (Photo/ BCCI Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Indian Test batsman Cheteshwar Pujara was on Thursday bought by Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for Rs 50 Lakhs in the ongoing mini-auction of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Pujara has played 30 games in the IPL and will now don the yellow jersey for the former champions. He last played in IPL for Punjab in 2014, the year they reached the final. Also, Tom Curran was sold Delhi Capitals for Rs 5.25 crore

Meanwhile, Pawan Negi, New Zealand batsman Martin Guptil, Australian batsman Shaun Marsh, Corey Anderson, and Rassie van der Dussen went unsold at the auction. All-rounder Krishnappa Gowtham was also bought by CSK for Rs 9.5 crore making him the most expensive uncapped Indian player at IPL auction.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) opened the bidding for Gowtham at his base price of Rs 20 lakh but was eventually picked by CSK for Rs 9.25 cr. Star wicket-keeper batsman Mohammed Azharuddeen was sold to Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) for Rs 20 lakh. Lukman Meriwala went to Delhi Capitals for Rs 20 Lakh. The Baroda pacer had scalped 15 wickets from eight matches in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy in January. Chetan Sakariya was picked up by Rajasthan Royals for Rs 1.2 crore. He had his base price as Rs 20 lakh.

Also, Uncapped player Shahrukh Khan was bagged by Punjab Kings. Shahrukh had his base price of Rs 20 lakh but he went to Punjab Kings for Rs 5.25 crore. Delhi Capitals, RCB, and Punjab Kings all made the bids for him, but in the end, the winning bid was made by Punjab Kings. Indian pacer Umesh Yadav was bought by Delhi Capitals for Rs 1 crore and Sheldon Cottrell, Alex Carey, Sam Billings, and Kusal Perera all went unsold.

Earlier, Glenn Maxwell (Rs 14.25 crore), Chris Morris (Rs 16.25 crore), and Jhye Richardson (Rs 14 crore) were the biggest buys in the ongoing auction South African all-rounder Morris became the most expensive player at an IPL auction after he was bought by Rajasthan Royals for Rs 16.25 crore.

Morris entered with a base price of Rs 75 lakh. Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) both showed interest before Rajasthan Royals made a belated entry after RCB pulled out at Rs 10 crore. The bidding continued between Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals and the South African all-rounder was finally sold to the Royals. The fee smashed the record Rs 16 crore paid for Yuvraj Singh by Delhi Daredevils in 2015.

Karun Nair who had his base price as Rs 50 lakh did not find any takers and he went unsold quite early in the auction. England batters Alex Hales and Jason Roy who had their base price as Rs 1.5 crore and Rs 2 crore respectively also did not find any takers and he also went unsold. (ANI)

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

