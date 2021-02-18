Left Menu

Tennis-Billie Jean King Cup postponed again due to COVID-19

Reuters | Updated: 18-02-2021 20:41 IST | Created: 18-02-2021 20:40 IST
Tennis-Billie Jean King Cup postponed again due to COVID-19
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Finals of the Billie Jean King Cup, the revamped Fed Cup which was scheduled to be held in April in Budapest, has been postponed again due to COVID-19 protocols in Hungary, the International Tennis Federation (ITF) said on Thursday.

The inaugural 12-nation Finals was initially scheduled to be held in March last year before the pandemic forced authorities to put it back a year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

