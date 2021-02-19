Left Menu

Soccer-Bale on target as Tottenham sweep past Wolfsberg

Gareth Bale scored one goal and created another as Tottenham Hotspur enjoyed a 4-1 win in the first leg of their Europa League last-32 clash with Austrian side Wolfsberg on Thursday.

Reuters | Budapest | Updated: 19-02-2021 01:23 IST | Created: 19-02-2021 01:23 IST
Soccer-Bale on target as Tottenham sweep past Wolfsberg

Gareth Bale scored one goal and created another as Tottenham Hotspur enjoyed a 4-1 win in the first leg of their Europa League last-32 clash with Austrian side Wolfsberg on Thursday. The Welshman, whose starts have mainly been limited to the Europa League since returning to Spurs on loan from Real Madrid in October, set up Son Heung-min for his side's opener.

Bale struck a classy second goal in the 28th minute before Lucas Moura made it 3-0 with a solo effort before halftime. Wolfsberg, the home side despite having to play in the Puskas Arena in Budapest because of Austrian COVID-19 travel restrictions, made a match of it after the break with Michael Liendl pulling a goal back from the penalty spot.

Chris Wernitznig almost scored again for the hosts when his shot struck the underside of the crossbar and stayed out before Tottenham substitute Carlos Vinicius, who had replaced Son at halftime, touched home his side's fourth late on.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. Senate panel to hold Feb 23 hearing on 'SolarWinds' hack

Cloud Domains simplifies custom domain experience in Google Cloud

Audre Lorde: Google honors American poet, civil rights activist, feminist on 87th birthday

IDFC First Bank gets board nod for Rs 3,000 cr fund mop-up

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Reuters Odd News Summary

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs. Denmark man gets four months in prison for coughing at policeDenmarks Supreme Court on Thursday sentenced a man to four months imprisonment for coughing at two police officers while shoutin...

Reuters People News Summary

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.Demi Lovato says 2018 overdose led to three strokes and heart attackPop star Demi Lovato said she had three strokes and a heart attack when she was hospitalized for a drug overdose in 201...

Reuters Science News Summary

Following is a summary of current science news briefs. UK variant not causing worse illness in children COVID-19 breath test shows promiseThe following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and effor...

WRAPUP 1-Soccer-Man United and Tottenham enjoy big away wins

Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur built hefty leads with emphatic away wins in their Europa League last 32 first-leg matches but AC Milan were held to a 2-2 draw at Red Star Belgrade as the competition resumed on Thursday. United crus...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021