Left Menu

IPL 2021: Sangakkara reveals Stokes will not bowl much to avoid 'burnout'

When it comes to all-rounders, Rajasthan Royals (RR) has many options to look upon but RR's Director of Cricket, Kumar Sangakkara has opined that most of them would be used merely as batsmen in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL).

ANI | Jaipur (Rajasthan) | Updated: 19-02-2021 14:26 IST | Created: 19-02-2021 14:26 IST
IPL 2021: Sangakkara reveals Stokes will not bowl much to avoid 'burnout'
Ben Stokes (Photo/ iplt20.com). Image Credit: ANI

When it comes to all-rounders, Rajasthan Royals (RR) has many options to look upon but RR's Director of Cricket, Kumar Sangakkara has opined that most of them would be used merely as batsmen in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL). For bolstering their Indian middle-order core Rajasthan Royals bought all-rounder Shivam Dube for 4.40 crore after picking up Chris Morris for a record 16.25 crore in the IPL auction on Thursday. The Royals already have Ben Stokes as their go-to all-rounder but Sangakkara wants Dube and Stokes to focus more on their batting.

"I think for us the focus on Dube is for his batting and if there is an opportunity for him to bowl it will be very rare or very few overs. Stokes is off course capable with the ball but his role at the top of the order is extremely crucial and his ability with the bat," said Sangakkara while replying to a query from ANI. "In terms of his overs, we don't want to burn him (Stokes) too much with the ball and use him tactically. In areas where he can make a difference for us. So in terms of Stokes coming in and bowling, we have no doubt that he can deliver but we don't want him to burn him all the time," he added.

Morris will now be seen in a Royals shirt for the first time since 2015 and Sangakkara, the former Sri Lanka skipper wants to use the South Africa all-rounder in tandem with England pacer Jofra Archer. "Morris has a very specific role for us to play in supporting Archer. I think it gives us a lot more flexibility in terms of how we use Archer. Morris' numbers when he is fit and strong has been best in all IPLs," said Sangakkara.

"Especially at the deaths his numbers are probably number one and in terms of the game impact, he is very much in the top bracket. His ability in that sense is very crucial for us," he added. The Royals also added Bangladesh left-armer Mustafizur Rehman to their fast-bowling arsenal for the season at his base price of 1 crore. Another left-armer added to the pace brigade is Chetan Sakariya, the Saurashtra pacer has already made a name for himself on the domestic circuit and the Royals were quick to swoop in and get him for 1.20 cr ahead of Royal Challengers Bangalore. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. Senate panel to hold Feb 23 hearing on 'SolarWinds' hack

IDFC First Bank gets board nod for Rs 3,000 cr fund mop-up

Cloud Domains simplifies custom domain experience in Google Cloud

Audre Lorde: Google honors American poet, civil rights activist, feminist on 87th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Gunfire erupts in Mogadishu as Somali government forces seal off streets

Gunfire and rockets exploded on Friday in Mogadishu as Somali government forces clashed with opposition supporters angered by delayed elections, fighting that could split the military along clan lines and strengthen the al-Qaida-linked insu...

Electric vehicles usage should be made mandatory for all govt officials: Gadkari

Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari on Friday made a case for making it mandatory to use electric vehicles for all officials in government ministries and departments. He also suggested that government should give subsidies to buy electric cook...

Can't wait to wear MI jersey, says die-hard fan Arjun Tendulkar

Pacer Arjun Tendulkar cannot wait for his maiden IPL stint to start with Mumbai Indians and thanked the coaches for having faith in him after being picked by the five-time champions at the players auction.The 21-year-old, son of iconic form...

Texas crisis has governor facing big backer: energy industry

As frozen Texas reels under one of the worst electricity outages in US history, Republican Governor Greg Abbott has blamed grid operators and iced-over wind turbines but gone easier on another culprit an oil and gas industry that is the sta...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021