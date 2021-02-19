Japan PM: all G7 leaders support Japan's plan to hold Olympics this summer

Japan PM: all G7 leaders support Japan's plan to hold Olympics this summerReuters | Tokyo | Updated: 19-02-2021 21:33 IST | Created: 19-02-2021 21:32 IST
Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said that all Group of Seven leaders expressed their support for Japan's plan to hold the Tokyo Olympics this summer.
Suga made the comment to reporters after a virtual G7 meeting held on Friday.
Suga told the summit meeting that he was resolved to hold the Games, originally scheduled for 2020 but was postponed for a year due to the coronavirus pandemic, as testimony that human beings will have overcome the virus, a government official said.
