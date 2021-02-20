ISL 7: Habas dedicates Kolkata derby win to Mohun Bagan supporters

Left Menu

ATK Mohun Bagan head coach Antonio Habas dedicated the win in the Indian Super League (ISL) Kolkata derby to the club's supporters back in Kolkata and across the world.

ANI | Margao (Goa) | Updated: 20-02-2021 10:40 IST | Created: 20-02-2021 10:40 IST
ATK Mohun Bagan won the Kolkata derby on Friday (Image: ISL). Image Credit: ANI

ATK Mohun Bagan head coach Antonio Habas dedicated the win in the Indian Super League (ISL) Kolkata derby to the club's supporters back in Kolkata and across the world. ATK Mohun Bagan turned up as the better team on the night walking away with a convincing 3-1 victory over SC East Bengal at the Fatorda Stadium on Friday.

With this win, the Mariners finish the season of the 100th year of the legendary Kolkata derby with a double over their rivals. "I want to congratulate the supporters. This is a victory for them. We are here alone and we have their support from a distance. This win was for the supporters. They can be sure that the team will give their 100 oer cent on the pitch for the fans, the colour and the club," Habas said at the post-match press conference.

Sharing his analysis of the game, the Spanish head coach said, "Maybe in the final 10 minutes of the first half we had some problems from throw-ins and corners. But I think that the second half was perfect. We did some fantastic defending and counter-attacking." After beating SC East Bengal for a second time this season, Habas revealed what ticked for his team in Friday's game.

"We had to play like it was any other match. We were playing for the three points. We had to keep calm and control on the pitch. This was our idea. We had to stay calm and play football," he said. ATKMB has five wins in a row now and leads Mumbai City FC by five points at the top with the latter having a game in hand. They will next lock horns with Hyderabad FC on Monday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

