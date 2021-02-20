Left Menu

ISL 7: Mumbai suffer League Shield setback as Jamshedpur claim stunning win

Mumbai City FC's chances of finishing at the top of the Indian Super League (ISL) received a huge blow as they suffered a 0-2 defeat against Jamshedpur FC at Tilak Maidan, Vasco, on Saturday.

ANI | Vasco (Goa) | Updated: 20-02-2021 23:22 IST | Created: 20-02-2021 23:22 IST
ISL 7: Mumbai suffer League Shield setback as Jamshedpur claim stunning win
David Grande scored the second goal in the final minute of the full-time. (Photo/ ISL) . Image Credit: ANI

Mumbai City FC's chances of finishing at the top of the Indian Super League (ISL) received a huge blow as they suffered a 0-2 defeat against Jamshedpur FC at Tilak Maidan, Vasco, on Saturday. Goals from substitutes Boris Singh (72') and David Grande (90') helped JFC inflict a second-straight defeat upon the Islanders, who are undergoing their worst phase in the league so far.

This result meant a win for ATK Mohun Bagan against Hyderabad FC on Monday would ensure them of the League Winners Shield and a maiden AFC Champions League spot. It was a rather ordinary first 45 minutes with very little action throughout. Jamshedpur were the dominant side nullifying Mumbai's usual free-flowing football. Owen Coyle's men played a high-pressing game thus disrupting Mumbai City's moves.

JFC seemed to have done their homework right, as the Islanders found it difficult to play from the back as they usually do. They had just one shot in the first session, that too off target. Though both sides did not have clear-cut chances, Mumbai's Amrinder Singh was comparatively busier than JFC's TP Rehenesh. Amrinder was called into action as early as the 5th minute when Isaac Vanmalsawma lashed in a cross from the left flank into the box for Nerijus Valskis. But his header was met by Amrinder's palm.

JFC kept knocking at the Mumbai goal throughout but were not getting the final touch. Seiminlen Doungel and Farukh Choudhary had their moments but again they could not keep their attempt on target. Valskis missed a chance to put his side ahead when he was played in by Isaac. However, the Lithuanian headed way over.

Nothing changed in the second session as JFC continued their attack on the Mumbai goal. Isaac sent a cross to Choudhary, who showed great technique in controlling the ball before getting past his marker, only to see his attempt saved by Amrinder. It was no surprise when JFC got the ball in the back of the net in the 72nd minute. Aitor Monroy hit a low delivery at the near post and Choudhary got ahead of Ahmed Jahouh and flicked it to the middle. Boris was there at the right place at the right time to slam the ball into the back of the net.

Mumbai had a chance to restore parity from a corner. Cy Goddard was able to find Mourtada Fall with his delivery by the last-named but fired his header wide. Grande ensured full points for JFC with a fine finish. Isaac and Monroy combined in the middle of the park with little pressure before the Spaniard slipped the ball into the path of Grande, who stabbed it past Amrinder. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

EXCLUSIVE-White House working with Facebook and Twitter to tackle anti-vaxxers

Mexico receives 200,000 doses of China's Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine

Here's how Android 12 will bolster security, privacy for work devices

Airbus CEO urges trade war ceasefire, easing of COVID travel bans

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UN nuclear chief arrives in Iran ahead of deadline

The head of the UN nuclear watchdog Saturday arrived in Tehran ahead of Irans plan for partly suspending inspections by the agency to the countrys nuclear facilities, the official IRNA news agency reported.Rafael Grossi will meet Iranian nu...

GDA raises cost of houses under PMAY

The Ghaziabad Development Authority on Saturday enhanced the cost of new houses to be built under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna in the district.The new houses under the PMAY will now cost Rs 6 lakh instead of Rs 4.5 lakh, GDA Vice-Chairman ...

AASU announces protest programme during PM's Feb 22 visit

All Assam Students Union AASU on Saturday announced that it will hold agitations duringPrime Minister Narendra Modis visit to the state on February22 to protest against his governments alleged failure toimplement Clause 6 of the Assam Accor...

Shivpal Yadav meets AIMIM chief Owaisi

Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party president Shivpal Singh Yadav here on Saturday had a meeting AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi. Both leaders were in the district to attend the wedding of AIMIM state president Shaukat Alis daughter. Besides attendin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021