Left Menu

Basketball-Gasol denies reports of Barcelona return, focused on injury recovery

"As soon as I have something to announce, I will do so via my social media channels." Gasol has been out of action since 2019 due to a series of ankle injuries, last playing for the Milwaukee Bucks.

Reuters | Updated: 21-02-2021 02:26 IST | Created: 21-02-2021 02:25 IST
Basketball-Gasol denies reports of Barcelona return, focused on injury recovery
Representative Image Image Credit: StoryBlocks

Double NBA champion Pau Gasol says he is not ready to return to playing and is focusing on recovering from injury after Spanish media reported he is set to return to boyhood club Barcelona.

"After hearing the news out of Spain today, I wanted to share that I remain focused on my recovery and I am not ready to get back to competing just yet," Gasol, 40, said on his official Twitter account on Saturday. "As soon as I have something to announce, I will do so via my social media channels."

Gasol has been out of action since 2019 due to a series of ankle injuries, last playing for the Milwaukee Bucks. Spanish newspaper Mundo Deportivo had reported on Saturday that Gasol would play for Barca until the end of the season to regain full fitness ahead of this year's Olympic Games in Tokyo.

Gasol, regarded as the best Spanish player of all-time, has represented his country at the last three Olympics, earning silver medals in 2008 and 2012 and bronze in 2016. He began his career with Barcelona in 1998, leaving for the Memphis Grizzlies in 2001.

Gasol won back-to-back NBA titles with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2009 and 2010 and later played for the Chicago Bulls and San Antonio Spurs before his brief spell at Milwaukee, where he played only three games due to injury.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

EXCLUSIVE-White House working with Facebook and Twitter to tackle anti-vaxxers

Mexico receives 200,000 doses of China's Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine

Here's how Android 12 will bolster security, privacy for work devices

Airbus CEO urges trade war ceasefire, easing of COVID travel bans

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

WHO director-general says he has no information yet on Tanzania's measures against pandemic

The World Health Organizations director-general, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said on Sunday the organization has yet to receive any information regarding measures Tanzania is taking to respond to the coronavirus pandemic.This situation rema...

Prominent Greek actor-director arrested, charged with rape

A well-known Greek stage actor and director has been arrested on rape charges, police say.Dimitris Lignadis, 56, turned himself in Saturday afternoon at Athens police headquarters, Greek Police spokesman Theodoros Chronopoulos told the Asso...

Spain: Peaceful protests for jailed rapper see more looting

A fifth night of peaceful protests to denounce the imprisonment of a Spanish rap artist once more devolved into clashes between police and the members of fringe groups who set up street barricades and smashed storefront windows Sunday in do...

Violence flares as protests over jailing of Spanish rapper extend into fifth night

Protesters threw bottles at police, set fire to containers and smashed up shops in Barcelona on Saturday in a fifth night of clashes after a rapper was jailed for glorifying terrorism and insulting royalty in his songs. The nine-month sente...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021