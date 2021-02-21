Left Menu

Lazio moves 4th in Italy with 1-0 win over Sampdoria

Luis Alberto scored the only goal as Lazio moved fourth in the Italian league with a 1-0 win over Sampdoria.The midfielder struck in the 24th minute, assisted by Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, at Romes Olympic Stadium on Saturday.Lazio has 43 points from 23 games and trails leader Inter Milan by seven points.

The midfielder struck in the 24th minute, assisted by Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, at Rome's Olympic Stadium on Saturday.

Lazio has 43 points from 23 games and trails leader Inter Milan by seven points. Inter plays second-place AC Milan on Sunday in the highly charged city derby.

Fifth-place Juventus can leapfrog Lazio when it hosts last-place Crotone on Monday.

Mid-table Sampdoria has 30 points.

Also Saturday, Genoa and Hellas Verona drew 2-2, and Sassuolo vs Bologna finished 1-1. Bologna's Aaron Hickey was sent off in the 30th minute.

