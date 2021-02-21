Lazio moves 4th in Italy with 1-0 win over Sampdoria
Luis Alberto scored the only goal as Lazio moved fourth in the Italian league with a 1-0 win over Sampdoria.The midfielder struck in the 24th minute, assisted by Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, at Romes Olympic Stadium on Saturday.Lazio has 43 points from 23 games and trails leader Inter Milan by seven points.PTI | Rome | Updated: 21-02-2021 09:30 IST | Created: 21-02-2021 09:30 IST
Luis Alberto scored the only goal as Lazio moved fourth in the Italian league with a 1-0 win over Sampdoria.
The midfielder struck in the 24th minute, assisted by Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, at Rome's Olympic Stadium on Saturday.
Lazio has 43 points from 23 games and trails leader Inter Milan by seven points. Inter plays second-place AC Milan on Sunday in the highly charged city derby.
Fifth-place Juventus can leapfrog Lazio when it hosts last-place Crotone on Monday.
Mid-table Sampdoria has 30 points.
Also Saturday, Genoa and Hellas Verona drew 2-2, and Sassuolo vs Bologna finished 1-1. Bologna's Aaron Hickey was sent off in the 30th minute.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Biden says Trump should not receive intelligence briefings -CBS interview
Biden says Trump should not receive intelligence briefings -CBS interview
International Criminal Court says it has jurisdiction in Palestinian territories
How the saga of financial interest, Myanmar's military domination resulted in coup d'etat?
US will hold China accountable for abuses of international system: Blinken tells Chinese counterpart in phone call