Left Menu

The feeling is surreal, says Surya

Goodluck ishankishan51 rahultewatia02 for your debut guys, said former India seamer Irfan Pathan.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 21-02-2021 09:36 IST | Created: 21-02-2021 09:36 IST
The feeling is surreal, says Surya

Finally rewarded for his consistency, prolific Mumbai batsman Suryakumar Yadav described his feeling as ''surreal'', a day after he earned a maiden India call-up for the upcoming T20 International series against England.

Suryakumar was overlooked for the limited overs matches in Australia late last year despite a fine IPL, leaving many in the Indian cricket fraternity surprised.

''The feeling is surreal,'' tweeted Surya along with his picture at the D Y Patil Stadium.

The 30-year-old Mumbai batsman, who has been a constant performer in the Indian Premier League for his franchise Mumbai Indians and also in the domestic circuit, was rewarded for his performances on Saturday.

Surya, who has captained Mumbai in Ranji Trophy and other domestic tournaments, has played 77 first-class matches and amassed 5,326 runs.

Some former India cricketers also took to Twitter to express their satisfaction at the right-handed batsman's selection in the national team.

''So good to finally @surya_14kumar in Team India. Good Luck,'' wrote veteran off-spinner Harbhajan Singh.

''Finally the wait is over for @surya_14kumar congratulations buddy. Goodluck @ishankishan51 @rahultewatia02 for your debut guys,'' said former India seamer Irfan Pathan. India are scheduled to play England in five T20 Internationals after the conclusion of the ongoing four-match Test series.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Big U.S. companies slash donations to politicians after Trump election challenge

EXCLUSIVE-White House working with Facebook and Twitter to tackle anti-vaxxers

Mexico receives 200,000 doses of China's Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine

Here's how Android 12 will bolster security, privacy for work devices

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Kangana Ranaut should be called 'mahan nrityangana', says MP Cong leader

Former Madhya Pradesh Minister and Congress leader Sajjan Singh Verma on Saturday said he has advised his party colleague MLA Sukhdev Panse to call actor Kangana Ranaut a mahan nrityangana great dancer with immense knowledge about various t...

WRAPUP 5-Myanmar protesters gather again after worst day of violence

Thousands of opponents of Myanmars Feb. 1 military gathered again on Sunday in towns from north to south, undeterred by the bloodiest episode of their campaign the previous day when police and soldiers opened fire in the city of Mandalay, k...

New edu policy reflects Modi govt's commitment towards empowerment of Indian languages: Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Sunday that the new education policy reflects the commitment of the Modi government towards the preservation, development, and empowerment of all Indian languages.In a message on the occasion of Interna...

Indian man robbed of Rs 55,30,806 in Dubai

A 33-year-old Indian man in Dubai has been robbed of Rs 55,30,806 by a gang of four women after being lured into a fake massage parlor through a dating app, according to a media report.The case was heard at the Dubai Court of First Instance...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021