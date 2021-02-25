Left Menu

Father of Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson drowns in Brazil

Brazilian media reported that 57-year-old Jos Agostinho Becker had drowned after going for a swim on his property in the city of Lavras do Sul, in the south of the country.Local police confirmed the body of man was found on Wednesday night.The 28-year-old Alisson played at Internacional between 2013 and 2016 before he joined Roma.

PTI | Saopaulo | Updated: 25-02-2021 13:19 IST | Created: 25-02-2021 13:00 IST
Brazilian media reported that 57-year-old José Agostinho Becker had drowned after going for a swim on his property in the city of Lavras do Sul, in the south of the country.

Local police confirmed the body of man was found on Wednesday night.

The 28-year-old Alisson played at Internacional between 2013 and 2016 before he joined Roma. He left Roma after two seasons to join Liverpool.

Alisson, who was a started for his national team in the 2018 World Cup, won the Champions League and latest edition of the Premier League with Liverpool.

