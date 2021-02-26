Left Menu

We expected Motera wicket to hold up little longer than it did: Silverwood

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 26-02-2021 20:44 IST | Created: 26-02-2021 20:44 IST
We expected Motera wicket to hold up little longer than it did: Silverwood

England head coach Chris Silverwood on Friday rejected talks of lodging any formal complaint to the ICC regarding the Motera pitch but said he had expected the surface to hold up a little longer after his team lost the third Test against India inside two days.

The Motera pitch came in for sharp criticism from some former players after England were bowled out for 112 and 81 in the two innings as India crushed them by 10 wickets to grab a 2-1 lead in the four-match Test series. The likes of Sunil Gavaskar, however, credited the spinners rather than blaming the pitch.

''First and foremost, just to follow up from what Joe (Root) said yesterday, he got five for 8, but at the same time whatever the pitch did or didn't do, India ultimately played better than us on that surface, probably pushed us to the extremes of which our players haven't experienced before,'' he said during a virtual press conference.

''We did expect the wicket to hold up a little longer than it did,'' he added.

Asked if England will lodge a formal complaint to the ICC, Silverwood said: ''Listen, we will be talking about some things behind the scene obviously, but at the same time, we were really disappointed that we lost with three days left ... But unfortunately the game did finish, we are where we are.

''So, from my point of view now it is heading to the next game and how do we make amends and make sure we come up fighting and draw the series.'' The final Test begins here on March 4.

Asked to elaborate what he meant by behind the scene discussions, the coach said: ''We have spoken to Javagal (Srinath, match referee) but not about the pitch. I think Joe and I gonna sit down for a conversation about it really and see where it goes.

''We have to accept that we have to get better on this pitches, there are places where we could improve. You look at the first innings we had opportunity to score more runs and make the best use of the pitch.'' Probed further if there will be any formal complaint, Silverwood said: ''I am not going into that conversation, it is something me and Joe have to talk about.'' While India went with three spinners, England opted for just one in Jack Leach for the day-night pink ball Test.

''Joe got 5 for 8 so the second spinner did fine for us,'' Silverwood said.

''Looking back in history in pink-ball Tests, the ball swung for us, Jimmy and all got movement during practice. With experience we had and having two of our bowlers in the top 10 in the ranking, we fet with this pink ball, it would have been an opportunity for seamers to make an impact for us.'' Talking about possible type of pitch for the fourth and final Test, Silverwood said: ''I would like the pitch in the fourth Test to be a bit flatter, it would suit our game plan. But we will see what the wicket looks like in the coming days and we will take it from there really.'' Silverwood also gave credit to Indian spin duo of Ravichandran Ashwin and Axar Patel and said the experience of playing on such difficult conditions will help England in future.

''Gotta give their spinners some credit, obviously Ashwin is a world class spinner, second fastest to 400 wickets which is fantastic, we are up against a class act, and secondly Patel, he was very accurate, I mean, to hit the middle stumps in first ball to me shows how accurate he is,'' he said.

''So when some balls turn and some don't, it is difficult. But we have to find a way, but I think the experience will hold us in good stead. It is not just our batsmen who struggled, if you look at the number of LBWs that India got out.'' PTI ATK PDS PDS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 284 delayed due to Yuki Tabata’s poor health, know more on release!

Boeing 777 makes emergency landing in Moscow after engine sensor problem

Quick response: How to touch customers in contactless commerce

Motor racing-Formula One revenues dropped by $877 million in 2020

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Syria condemns 'cowardly' U.S. air strikes on Iran-backed militias

Syria said U.S. air strikes against Iranian-backed militias in the east of the country on Friday were a cowardly act and urged President Joe Biden not to follow the law of the jungle.An Iraqi militia official close to Iran said the strikes ...

IMF urges Tunisia to cut wage bill and energy subsidies

The International Monetary Fund urged Tunisia on Friday to cut its wage bill and limit energy subsidies to reduce a fiscal deficit, putting more pressure on the fragile government amid a severe financial and political crisis. With the coron...

Boeing CEO asked to testify in crash litigation, lawmakers demand FAA release records

Relatives of victims of a Boeing Co 737 MAX crash in Ethiopia that occurred five months after an Indonesian Lion Air disaster are stepping up pressure on the American planemaker and the federal government, according to a court filing and a ...

EXCLUSIVE-European officials urge World Bank to exclude fossil-fuel investments

Senior officials from Europe have urged the World Banks management to expand its climate change strategy to exclude investments in oil- and coal-related projects around the world, and gradually phase out investment in natural gas projects, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021