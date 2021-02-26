Left Menu

Olympics-Japan to begin allowing foreign athletes' entry next month-Nikkei

Athletes participating in this year's Olympic Games in Tokyo can begin entering Japan after it lifts its emergency declaration order next month, the Nikkei newspaper reported on Friday.

Reuters | Updated: 26-02-2021 23:19 IST | Created: 26-02-2021 23:19 IST
Olympics-Japan to begin allowing foreign athletes' entry next month-Nikkei

Athletes participating in this year's Olympic Games in Tokyo can begin entering Japan after it lifts its emergency declaration order next month, the Nikkei newspaper reported on Friday. Nikkei reported that the emergency declaration is set to be lifted March 7 with the travel ban on foreign athletes removed shortly after.

The report added that Olympic athletes will not be required to self-isolate for two weeks on arrival to help them prepare for the Games set to begin on July 23, but they must restrict themselves to their accommodation and sports venues. Japan has temporarily suspended exemptions allowing foreign athletes to train in the country ahead of the Tokyo Games as it closes its borders to contain a surge in COVID-19 cases.

More than 7,800 people have died in Japan due to the virus, while more than 431,000 have been infected. Earlier this month Olympic officials unveiled the first of many COVID-19 rules for the Games, starting by banning singing and chanting during events and mandating participants to wear masks at "all times" except when eating, sleeping or outdoors.

More than 70,000 people - including athletes, coaches and media representatives - are expected to enter the country for the Games, the Nikkei report said citing estimates in Japan. It added that the Japanese government could raise the cap on spectator capacity at sports venues to around 10,000 fans one month after the emergency orders are lifted, with prefectures allowed to raise the maximum capacity to 20,000.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 284 delayed due to Yuki Tabata’s poor health, know more on release!

Boeing 777 makes emergency landing in Moscow after engine sensor problem

Quick response: How to touch customers in contactless commerce

Motor racing-Formula One revenues dropped by $877 million in 2020

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Biden brings empathy to storm-battered Texas, security official lays out state's mistakes

U.S. President Joe Biden met with volunteers at a food bank, toured a health center and visited an emergency operations facility on Friday to assess recovery efforts from a severe Texas winter storm while an aide blamed state government for...

US advisers endorse single-shot COVID-19 vaccine from J&J

US health advisers endorsed a one-dose COVID-19 vaccine from Johnson Johnson on Friday, putting the nation on the cusp of adding an easier-to-use option to fight the pandemic.The Food and Drug Administration is expected to quickly follow t...

Syria condemns 'cowardly' U.S. air strikes on Iran-backed militias

Syria said U.S. air strikes against Iranian-backed militias in the east of the country on Friday were a cowardly act and urged President Joe Biden not to follow the law of the jungle.An Iraqi militia official close to Iran said the strikes ...

IMF urges Tunisia to cut wage bill and energy subsidies

The International Monetary Fund urged Tunisia on Friday to cut its wage bill and limit energy subsidies to reduce a fiscal deficit, putting more pressure on the fragile government amid a severe financial and political crisis. With the coron...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021