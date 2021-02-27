Left Menu

Uttarakhand, Assam continue winning run

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 27-02-2021 17:52 IST | Created: 27-02-2021 17:49 IST
Uttarakhand, Assam continue winning run
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Uttarakhand notched up their fourth straight win beating Mizoram by eight wickets in their Vijay Hazare Trophy plate group match here on Saturday.

Uttarakhand are currently on top of the standings with 16 points from four matches, sharing the position with Assam, who won their match against Sikkim by four wickets.

Leg-spinner Dikshansu Negi took 6 for 21 in a brilliant bowling performance to help Uttarakhand bundle out Mizoram for a paltry 117.

In reply, Uttarakhand knocked off the required runs in just 10.5 overs.

In another match, Assam chased down a target of 246 set by Sikkim in the 48th over to maintain their all-win record in the group.

For Assam, experienced pacer Pritam Das bowled beautifully to return excellent figures of 5/34 in his team's win.

Brief scores: Arunachal Pradesh 150 in 50 overs (Vipin Dhaka 37, Akhilesh Sahani 45, Chengkam Sangma 3/ 21) lost to Meghalaya 157 for two in 28.5 overs (Rohit Shah 70 not out, Yogesh Tiwari 28, DB Ravi Teja 32 not out) by eight wickets. Meghalaya: 4 points; Arunachal 0.

Nagaland 257 for nine in 50 overs (Sedezhalie Rupero 28, R. Jonathan 46, Shrikant Mundhe 52, Hem Chetri 82 not out) beat Manipur 240 for nine in 50 overs (Narsingh Yadav 62, Nitesh Sedai 50, M Longlonyamba 45, K Priyojit Singh 32, Stuart Binny 3/32) by 17 runs. Nagaland: 4 points ; Manipur 0. Mizoram 117 in 38.3 overs (Taruwar Kohli 62, KB Pawan 28; Dikshanshu Negi 6/21) lost to Uttarakhand 118 for two in 10.5 overs (Kamal Singh 40 not out, Kunal Chandela 58) by eight wickets.

Uttarakhand: 4 points; Mizoram 0.

Sikkim 245 all out in 50 overs (Nilesh Lamichaney 36, Robin Bist 120, Varun Sood 50; Pritam Das 5/34) lost to Assam 249 for six in 47.5 overs (Ashish Thapa 43, Denish Das 53, Saahil Jain 61 not out) by four wickets. Assam: 4 points, Sikkim: 0.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Berkshire Hathaway profit rises, helped by stock gains

Stock gains power Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway to higher profit

Google lifts three limits within Cloud Monitoring

South Korea vaccinates 18,000 to start ambitious COVID-19 campaign

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine authorized in U.S.

Johnson Johnsons COVID-19 vaccine was granted emergency authorization in the United States. The following are details about JJs shot.HOW EFFECTIVE WAS IT IN A LARGE STUDY Results from a trial of about 44,000 participants show the JJ vaccin...

New Zealand's Auckland starts second lockdown in month

Auckland, New Zealands biggest city, woke up on Sunday morning to a second lockdown in a month as health authorities try to rein in a coronavirus cluster of the more contagious UK variant. The seven-day lockdown, announced late Saturday by ...

Doctor appears in court video call while performing surgery

The Medical Board of California said it would investigate a plastic surgeon who appeared in a videoconference for his traffic violation trial while operating.The Sacramento Bee reports Dr. Scott Green appeared Thursday for his Sacramento Su...

UK’s Sunak to provide 5 bln stg of grants to pandemic hit businesses in budget

British finance minister Rishi Sunak will announce 5 billion pounds 7 billion of additional grants to help businesses hit hard by pandemic lockdowns in his budget statement next week, the government said on Saturday. Shops, bars, clubs, hot...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021