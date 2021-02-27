Left Menu

Indian Air Force team wins All India Volleyball tournament

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 27-02-2021 18:00 IST | Created: 27-02-2021 17:56 IST
Indian Air Force team wins All India Volleyball tournament
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

The Indian Air Force team from New Delhi defeated Secunderabad 3-2 in a thrilling final to win the All India Volleyball tournament here.

Under the guidance of coach JWO (Junior Warrant Officer) Jaya Kumar VV, the Indian Air Force won all their league matches before beating Secunderabad in the summit clash.

The winner's trophy was received by the Air Force New Delhi team captain SGT (Sergeant) Manu KK.

Nine teams from all over the country had competed in the tournament, organised at Police ground Amla in Madhya Pradesh on February 25 and 26, a release said.

The teams -- Sports Authority of India Punjab, Air Force New Delhi, Central Railway Mumbai, Air Force Amla, Tamilnadu Police, Western Central Railway Jabalpur, Betul, Pune and Secunderabad -- were divided into two groups.

A total of 16 league matches were played to decide the semifinalists.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Berkshire Hathaway profit rises, helped by stock gains

Stock gains power Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway to higher profit

Google lifts three limits within Cloud Monitoring

South Korea vaccinates 18,000 to start ambitious COVID-19 campaign

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine authorized in U.S.

Johnson Johnsons COVID-19 vaccine was granted emergency authorization in the United States. The following are details about JJs shot.HOW EFFECTIVE WAS IT IN A LARGE STUDY Results from a trial of about 44,000 participants show the JJ vaccin...

New Zealand's Auckland starts second lockdown in month

Auckland, New Zealands biggest city, woke up on Sunday morning to a second lockdown in a month as health authorities try to rein in a coronavirus cluster of the more contagious UK variant. The seven-day lockdown, announced late Saturday by ...

Doctor appears in court video call while performing surgery

The Medical Board of California said it would investigate a plastic surgeon who appeared in a videoconference for his traffic violation trial while operating.The Sacramento Bee reports Dr. Scott Green appeared Thursday for his Sacramento Su...

UK’s Sunak to provide 5 bln stg of grants to pandemic hit businesses in budget

British finance minister Rishi Sunak will announce 5 billion pounds 7 billion of additional grants to help businesses hit hard by pandemic lockdowns in his budget statement next week, the government said on Saturday. Shops, bars, clubs, hot...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021