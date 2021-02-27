Left Menu

Motor racing-Leclerc excited by Ferrari's return to Le Mans 24 Hours

If the opportunity arises then I would be very happy to join," said the 23-year-old. "At the moment my main focus is Formula One but if there is an opportunity, why not?" New Spanish team mate Carlos Sainz said he was not thinking about future projects. Ferrari said on Wednesday it would be entering the new Hypercar top category at Le Mans in 2023, competing for outright victory for the first time in 50 years.

Reuters | Updated: 27-02-2021 18:13 IST | Created: 27-02-2021 18:10 IST
Motor racing-Leclerc excited by Ferrari's return to Le Mans 24 Hours
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Charles Leclerc has responded to Ferrari's decision to challenge for outright victory in the Le Mans 24 Hours from 2023 by saying he would jump at the chance to compete in the endurance classic.

The Monegasque Formula One driver told reporters he had always been a fan of the annual sportscar race in eastern France. "I love Le Mans. If the opportunity arises then I would be very happy to join," said the 23-year-old.

"At the moment my main focus is Formula One but if there is an opportunity, why not?" New Spanish teammate Carlos Sainz said he was not thinking about future projects.

Ferrari said on Wednesday it would be entering the new Hypercar top category at Le Mans in 2023, competing for outright victory for the first time in 50 years. Numerous Formula One drivers have won Le Mans, with Germany's Nico Hulkenberg triumphant with Porsche in 2015 while also competing in F1 with Force India.

Former Ferrari driver Fernando Alonso, a double F1 world champion now making a grand prix comeback with Renault-owned Alpine, won Le Mans with Toyota in 2018 -- while still at McLaren -- and 2019. Formula One has introduced a budget cap this year but Ferrari boss Mattia Binotto denied the Le Mans move was part of a plan to redeploy staff to other areas of motorsport.

"It's not a consequence of the financial regulations at all," he said. "I think the programme has been evaluated from the company point of view, of interest, and we decided as Ferrari to be involved."

Binotto said the Ferrari F1 operation could provide know-how and expertise but he would not be in charge of the Le Mans programme.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Berkshire Hathaway profit rises, helped by stock gains

Stock gains power Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway to higher profit

Google lifts three limits within Cloud Monitoring

South Korea vaccinates 18,000 to start ambitious COVID-19 campaign

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine authorized in U.S.

Johnson Johnsons COVID-19 vaccine was granted emergency authorization in the United States. The following are details about JJs shot.HOW EFFECTIVE WAS IT IN A LARGE STUDY Results from a trial of about 44,000 participants show the JJ vaccin...

New Zealand's Auckland starts second lockdown in month

Auckland, New Zealands biggest city, woke up on Sunday morning to a second lockdown in a month as health authorities try to rein in a coronavirus cluster of the more contagious UK variant. The seven-day lockdown, announced late Saturday by ...

Doctor appears in court video call while performing surgery

The Medical Board of California said it would investigate a plastic surgeon who appeared in a videoconference for his traffic violation trial while operating.The Sacramento Bee reports Dr. Scott Green appeared Thursday for his Sacramento Su...

UK’s Sunak to provide 5 bln stg of grants to pandemic hit businesses in budget

British finance minister Rishi Sunak will announce 5 billion pounds 7 billion of additional grants to help businesses hit hard by pandemic lockdowns in his budget statement next week, the government said on Saturday. Shops, bars, clubs, hot...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021