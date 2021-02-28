Left Menu

Rugby-Wales beat England 40-24 in controversial Six Nations clash

However, England continued to give away penalties and replacement Welsh flyhalf Callum Sheedy punished them mercilessly, landing three kicks, before Cory Hill finished things off with a late try as Wales secured a bonus point and the Triple Crown after earlier wins over Ireland and Scotland.

Reuters | Cardiff | Updated: 28-02-2021 00:29 IST | Created: 28-02-2021 00:14 IST
Rugby-Wales beat England 40-24 in controversial Six Nations clash
England, who again gave away far too many penalties, stayed in touch with an Anthony Watson try and the boot of Owen Farrell. Image Credit: Wikimedia

Wales remained on course for the most unlikely of Six Nations Grand Slams after they beat an indisciplined England 40-24 in a controversial match in Cardiff on Saturday. Wales led 17-14 at halftime with tries by Josh Adams and Liam Williams - the first after England were caught napping following a huddle as Dan Biggar found his winger with a kick to the corner and the second after the TMO ruled what seemed a knock-on in the build-up to be legal.

England, who again gave away far too many penalties, stayed in touch with an Anthony Watson try and the boot of Owen Farrell. Sharp tries by opposing scrumhalves Kieran Hardy and Ben Youngs made it 24-all heading into the final quarter. However, England continued to give away penalties and replacement Welsh flyhalf Callum Sheedy punished them mercilessly, landing three kicks before Cory Hill finished things off with a late try as Wales secured a bonus point and the Triple Crown after earlier wins over Ireland and Scotland.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Berkshire Hathaway profit rises, helped by stock gains

Stock gains power Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway to higher profit

Google lifts three limits within Cloud Monitoring

South Korea vaccinates 18,000 to start ambitious COVID-19 campaign

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine authorized in U.S.

Johnson Johnsons COVID-19 vaccine was granted emergency authorization in the United States. The following are details about JJs shot.HOW EFFECTIVE WAS IT IN A LARGE STUDY Results from a trial of about 44,000 participants show the JJ vaccin...

New Zealand's Auckland starts second lockdown in month

Auckland, New Zealands biggest city, woke up on Sunday morning to a second lockdown in a month as health authorities try to rein in a coronavirus cluster of the more contagious UK variant. The seven-day lockdown, announced late Saturday by ...

Doctor appears in court video call while performing surgery

The Medical Board of California said it would investigate a plastic surgeon who appeared in a videoconference for his traffic violation trial while operating.The Sacramento Bee reports Dr. Scott Green appeared Thursday for his Sacramento Su...

UK’s Sunak to provide 5 bln stg of grants to pandemic hit businesses in budget

British finance minister Rishi Sunak will announce 5 billion pounds 7 billion of additional grants to help businesses hit hard by pandemic lockdowns in his budget statement next week, the government said on Saturday. Shops, bars, clubs, hot...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021