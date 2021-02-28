Left Menu

Rugby-Wales reap the benefits of Pivac's first-year experiments

However, while England coach Eddie Jones was resting on his laurels and making minimal changes, Pivac - sometimes through necessity and sometimes through choice - used his first 12 months in the job to look at new players across all positions. By the time England arrived in Cardiff for Saturday's game he was able to recall many of his big guns, but it was the new brigade that made the most impact, particularly tryscoring scrumhalf Kieran Hardy and replacement flyhalf Callum Sheedy.

Reuters | Cardiff | Updated: 28-02-2021 02:34 IST | Created: 28-02-2021 02:34 IST
Rugby-Wales reap the benefits of Pivac's first-year experiments

The knives were being sharpened for coach Wayne Pivac after his first year in charge of Wales ended with a paltry three wins from 10 games but a matter of weeks later he is being feted as his team eye what would be an extraordinary Grand Slam. Saturday's 40-24 victory over England followed wins over Ireland and Scotland, both of whom had a man sent off, and suddenly, somehow, Welsh fans are no longer lamenting the good old days of Warren Gatland.

Following his hugely successful fellow New Zealander was always going to be a tough gig for Pivac and a string of injuries made things harder as they lost four out of five in the 2020 Six Nations, beating only Italy (twice) and Georgia in the year. However, while England coach Eddie Jones was resting on his laurels and making minimal changes, Pivac - sometimes through necessity and sometimes through choice - used his first 12 months in the job to look at new players across all positions.

By the time England arrived in Cardiff for Saturday's game he was able to recall many of his big guns, but it was the new brigade that made the most impact, particularly tryscoring scrumhalf Kieran Hardy and replacement flyhalf Callum Sheedy. Pivac was graceful under fire last year, explaining to an impatient Welsh public that the rebuilding job would take time, and he was understandably delighted with Saturday's success.

"We chose to go down a different route in the autumn. Once we get results, the public will get on board," he said. "We picked a squad to get results to win this tournament. "We’ve had time together and a good bond in the group. They enjoy winning and hopefully we can press on further."

Pivac threw Sheedy on early to replace veteran Dan Biggar and was again rewarded, not least by the three late penalty kicks that took the game out of England's reach when it had been level at 24-24. "I thought he was fantastic," he said of the Bristol flyhalf. "After missing a couple in Edinburgh, to come on and hit them, I was pleased for him.

"We were pretty pumped up when Callum kicked the third penalty - we were very happy for the players for the work they’ve put in. It looked like at 24-24, England were coming strong but we found another gear." Wales travel to Italy on March 13 and are due to play France in Paris in what was scheduled as the final game of the championship on March 20 but now might not be as organisers try to reschedule France's game against Scotland, postponed due to a COVID-19 outbreak in the French camp.

With fans excitedly talking up the Grand Slam, Pivac was trying to keep a lid on expectations. "We’ve spoken about the importance of the next game," he said. "If we don't focus on that, it undoes the hard work we’ve already done."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Berkshire Hathaway profit rises, helped by stock gains

Stock gains power Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway to higher profit

Google lifts three limits within Cloud Monitoring

South Korea vaccinates 18,000 to start ambitious COVID-19 campaign

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine authorized in U.S.

Johnson Johnsons COVID-19 vaccine was granted emergency authorization in the United States. The following are details about JJs shot.HOW EFFECTIVE WAS IT IN A LARGE STUDY Results from a trial of about 44,000 participants show the JJ vaccin...

New Zealand's Auckland starts second lockdown in month

Auckland, New Zealands biggest city, woke up on Sunday morning to a second lockdown in a month as health authorities try to rein in a coronavirus cluster of the more contagious UK variant. The seven-day lockdown, announced late Saturday by ...

Doctor appears in court video call while performing surgery

The Medical Board of California said it would investigate a plastic surgeon who appeared in a videoconference for his traffic violation trial while operating.The Sacramento Bee reports Dr. Scott Green appeared Thursday for his Sacramento Su...

UK’s Sunak to provide 5 bln stg of grants to pandemic hit businesses in budget

British finance minister Rishi Sunak will announce 5 billion pounds 7 billion of additional grants to help businesses hit hard by pandemic lockdowns in his budget statement next week, the government said on Saturday. Shops, bars, clubs, hot...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021