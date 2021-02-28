Relegation-threatened Newcastle held by Wolves 1-1 in EPL

Relegation-threatened Newcastle held by Wolves 1-1 in EPLPTI | Newcastle | Updated: 28-02-2021 09:23 IST | Created: 28-02-2021 09:23 IST
Newcastle was denied a crucial win in its relegation battle in the English Premier League as Ruben Neves earned Wolverhampton a 1-1 draw, the same score as the previous four matches between the teams.
After Miguel Almiron struck the post for Newcastle in the first half, Jamaal Lascelles headed the hosts in front from Ryan Fraser's cross in the 52nd minute at St. James' Park.
Neves replied with a header of his own in the 73rd, meeting Pedro Neto's cross with an effort that beat recalled Newcastle goalkeeper Martin Dubravka.
Newcastle moved level on points with Brighton but was only four ahead of third-to-last Fulham, whose game in hand is against Crystal Palace on Sunday.
Both teams had chances to snatch victory in a late flurry, during which Wolves defender Romain Saiss unwittingly blocked Joelinton's shot on the line and saw the ball spin agonizingly over the crossbar. Dubravka then turned substitute Fabio Silva's point-blank header on to the crossbar in stoppage time.
