Left Menu

Relegation-threatened Newcastle held by Wolves 1-1 in EPL

PTI | Newcastle | Updated: 28-02-2021 09:23 IST | Created: 28-02-2021 09:23 IST
Relegation-threatened Newcastle held by Wolves 1-1 in EPL

Newcastle was denied a crucial win in its relegation battle in the English Premier League as Ruben Neves earned Wolverhampton a 1-1 draw, the same score as the previous four matches between the teams.

After Miguel Almiron struck the post for Newcastle in the first half, Jamaal Lascelles headed the hosts in front from Ryan Fraser's cross in the 52nd minute at St. James' Park.

Neves replied with a header of his own in the 73rd, meeting Pedro Neto's cross with an effort that beat recalled Newcastle goalkeeper Martin Dubravka.

Newcastle moved level on points with Brighton but was only four ahead of third-to-last Fulham, whose game in hand is against Crystal Palace on Sunday.

Both teams had chances to snatch victory in a late flurry, during which Wolves defender Romain Saiss unwittingly blocked Joelinton's shot on the line and saw the ball spin agonizingly over the crossbar. Dubravka then turned substitute Fabio Silva's point-blank header on to the crossbar in stoppage time.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Berkshire Hathaway profit rises, helped by stock gains

Google lifts three limits within Cloud Monitoring

Stock gains power Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway to higher profit

South Korea vaccinates 18,000 to start ambitious COVID-19 campaign

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

'Disparity' in wealth distribution stronger in BJP rule, says Rahul Gandhi

Disparity in wealth distribution has become much stronger during the BJP rule at the Centre, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi claimed on Sunday.On the second day of his tour of southern Tamil Nadu for poll campaign, the top Congress leader inte...

Research scholar of National Chemical Lab found killed in Pune

A 30-year-old research scholar of the CSIR-National Chemical Laboratory has been found killed here in Maharashtra, a police official said on Sunday.Some locals spotted the body in Sus area on Saturday and alerted the police.The police rushe...

India's crude steel output grows 7.6 pc to 10 MT in Jan: worldsteel

India registered a growth of 7.6 per cent in crude steel production at 10 million tonne MT in January 2021, according to World Steel Association worldsteel.The country had produced 9.3 MT crude steel during the same month last year.The prod...

Teresa Plamer, Mark Webber to welcome fourth child

Actors Teresa Palmer and Mark Webber are expecting their fourth child together. The Hacksaw Ridge star shared the news of her pregnancy on her 35th birthday over the weekend. 35 years ago right around now I was born in sunny Adelaide. Today...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021