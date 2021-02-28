CSA announces 17-member women's squad for T20I, ODI series against India

Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Sunday named a 17-member squad for their upcoming series against India, an away tour that will see the Proteas Women play five ODIs and three T20Is. Head coach Hilton Moreeng and his squad landed in India on Saturday afternoon ahead of fixtures in the month of March that will take place in Lucknow. All the ODIs as well as the T20Is will take place in a bio-secure environment.

The South Africans have named an unchanged unit to the one that did duty against the Pakistan Women in Durban earlier this year. CSA said all-rounders Chloe Tryon and Dane van Niekerk will miss the series due to injuries, while Masabata Klaas has sustained an eleventh-hour injury that will see her miss out. Following the squad announcement head coach Moreeng, in a statement, said: "It is really exciting to finally have this tour confirmed and announce our squad that will do duty here in India, and we are looking forward to getting out there to see our ladies prove themselves under different playing conditions.

Advertisement

"India is always a wonderful place to tour and we are looking forward to the challenge that lies ahead." The squad is currently in a six-day quarantine which will be followed by a two-day training session before their first ODI on March 7 at the Ekana Stadium.

Squad: Sune Luus, Ayabonga Khaka, Shabnim Ismail, Laura Wolvaardt, Trisha Chetty, Sinalo Jafta, Tasmin Britz, Marizanne Kapp, Nondumiso Shangase, Lizelle Lee, Anneke Bosch, Faye Tunniclife, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Mignon du Preez, Nadine de Klerk, Lara Goodall, Tumi Sekhukhune. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)