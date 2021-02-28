Left Menu

CSA announces 17-member women's squad for T20I, ODI series against India

Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Sunday named a 17-member squad for their upcoming series against India, an away tour that will see the Proteas Women play five ODIs and three T20Is.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 28-02-2021 11:43 IST | Created: 28-02-2021 11:41 IST
CSA announces 17-member women's squad for T20I, ODI series against India
South Africa's all-rounder Sune Luus (Photo/ Sune Luus Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Sunday named a 17-member squad for their upcoming series against India, an away tour that will see the Proteas Women play five ODIs and three T20Is. Head coach Hilton Moreeng and his squad landed in India on Saturday afternoon ahead of fixtures in the month of March that will take place in Lucknow. All the ODIs as well as the T20Is will take place in a bio-secure environment.

The South Africans have named an unchanged unit to the one that did duty against the Pakistan Women in Durban earlier this year. CSA said all-rounders Chloe Tryon and Dane van Niekerk will miss the series due to injuries, while Masabata Klaas has sustained an eleventh-hour injury that will see her miss out. Following the squad announcement head coach Moreeng, in a statement, said: "It is really exciting to finally have this tour confirmed and announce our squad that will do duty here in India, and we are looking forward to getting out there to see our ladies prove themselves under different playing conditions.

"India is always a wonderful place to tour and we are looking forward to the challenge that lies ahead." The squad is currently in a six-day quarantine which will be followed by a two-day training session before their first ODI on March 7 at the Ekana Stadium.

Squad: Sune Luus, Ayabonga Khaka, Shabnim Ismail, Laura Wolvaardt, Trisha Chetty, Sinalo Jafta, Tasmin Britz, Marizanne Kapp, Nondumiso Shangase, Lizelle Lee, Anneke Bosch, Faye Tunniclife, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Mignon du Preez, Nadine de Klerk, Lara Goodall, Tumi Sekhukhune. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Berkshire Hathaway profit rises, helped by stock gains

Google lifts three limits within Cloud Monitoring

Stock gains power Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway to higher profit

South Korea vaccinates 18,000 to start ambitious COVID-19 campaign

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

India has disappointing level of AI development: Book

India currently has a disappointing level of artificial intelligence AI development and it needs to embark on a rapid program to catch up, says a new book by researcher-author Rajiv Malhotra.In Artificial Intelligence And The Future Of Powe...

NDA will form next govt in Puducherry, says Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said that National Democratic Alliance NDA is going to form next government under the leadership of BJP in Puducherry in the upcoming elections, adding that Congress party is disintegrating not only i...

When Stalin's daughter defected from India!

Former American ambassador to India Richard Celeste has come out with his memoir in which he shares many interesting facts including the sensational defection of Joseph Stalins daughter Svetlana from India on a US visa.Celeste, who served a...

'Disparity' in wealth distribution stronger in BJP rule, says Rahul Gandhi

Disparity in wealth distribution has become much stronger during the BJP rule at the Centre, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi claimed on Sunday.On the second day of his tour of southern Tamil Nadu for poll campaign, the top Congress leader inte...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021