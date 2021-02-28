Left Menu

Surreal feeling to be playing tournaments again: Paddler Mudit

Paddler Mudit Dani is all set to take on Finland's Olah Benedek in the men's singles qualifying round one as the international table tennis tournaments kick-off for the 2021 season with the World Table Tennis (WTT) Contender Doha later today.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 28-02-2021 15:47 IST | Created: 28-02-2021 15:47 IST
Surreal feeling to be playing tournaments again: Paddler Mudit
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

Paddler Mudit Dani is all set to take on Finland's Olah Benedek in the men's singles qualifying round one as the international table tennis tournaments kick-off for the 2021 season with the World Table Tennis (WTT) Contender Doha later today. While a long lay off away from the sport due to pandemic, the Doha tournament will be a different experience for all the players as they resume playing on the international circuit.

"It's an unbelievable feeling to restart over here. I feel the same butterflies in my stomach when I played my first ever senior tournament. Though this time I'm more prepared. And it's a surreal feeling to be back here where I played the tournament [Qatar Open] just before the pandemic hit the world," Mudit said in an official release. Mudit revealed that during the Covid-19 induced lockdown, the 20-year-old worked on his technique and fitness.

"The break gave me an opportunity to work a lot on strength training, technique, body movements, and physical aspects. I also worked on my third-ball technique and service receive. That is something I look forward to seeing how it works out in the game," Mudit, who clinched his first senior international media in US Open last year, said. The third-ball attack is a trick players use to gain points while serving through utilising the return ball. Achanta Sharath Kamal, Gnanasekaran Sathiyan, Manika Batra and Sutirtha Mukherjee are among the 13 Indians who will be seen in action at the WTT Contender Doha. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE 10 p.m. GMT/6:00 a.m. SGT

Attack on Titan Chapter 138: Will Eren commit genocide or die? Know more in details!

Google lifts three limits within Cloud Monitoring

Berkshire Hathaway profit rises, helped by stock gains

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Kerala has become 'fundamentalists' own country' under CPI(M)

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday attacked the Keralas CPIM-led government, alleging that the state, which is known as Gods own country, has become fundamentalists own country under its five year rule.The Minister also too...

India make impressive return to international hockey, beat Germany 6-1

Young Vivek Sagar Prasad scored a brace as the Indian mens hockey team outclassed Germany 6-1 in its Europe tour opener to make an impressive return to international circuit following coronavirus-forced break. Vivek 27th, 28th minutes, Nila...

Fauci urges Americans to get any of the three COVID-19 vaccines available

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top U.S. infectious disease official, said on Sunday he would take the newly approved Johnson Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, as he encouraged Americans to accept any of the three approved shots. All three of them are real...

Anti-defacement drive in Assam to enforce Model Code of Conduct

An anti-defacement drive has been launched in Assam for removing banners, hoardings and graffiti to enforce provisions of the Model Code of Conduct MCC, the state election office said.The MCC came into force on February 26, when the Electio...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021