Rallying-Tanak wins Arctic Finland after leading all the way

Estonian Ott Tanak won Arctic Rally Finland on Sunday after leading the event from start to finish in his Hyundai. The 2019 world champion finished 17.5 seconds clear of Toyota's local driver Kalle Rovanpera, who took the championship lead from team mate Sebastien Ogier after the second round of the season.

Belgian Thierry Neuville was third for Hyundai. Rovanpera won the day's closing Power Stage for five bonus points, with Ireland's Craig Breen taking four and Neuville an extra three.

Advertisement

Tanak was fourth for two bonus points and Ogier, who finished outside the top 10 after losing more than 20 minutes on Saturday when his car plunged into a snowbank, salvaged one point. Rovanpera has 39 points, according to provisional standings, with Neuville on 35. Ogier and Welsh team mate Elfyn Evans are tied on 31 with Tanak fifth on 27 after drawing a blank in January's Monte Carlo opener.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)