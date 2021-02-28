The following are the top/expected stories at 2115 hours: EXPECTED STORIES: *ISL match report of Mumbai City vs ATK Mohun Bagan.

*I-League match report of Sudeva Delhi vs TRAU.

*I-League match report of Chennai City vs Aizawl FC.

STORIES ON THE WIRE: SPO-CRI-RANKING ICC Rankings: Rohit reaches career-best eighth rank; Ashwin, Patel also move up Dubai, Feb 28 (PTI) Opener Rohit Sharma touched his career-best eighth position in the ICC Test Batsmen's Rankings on Sunday with a six-place jump after his impressive show in India's 10-wicket win over England in the low-scoring third Test in Ahmedabad.

SPO-CRI-IND-FOAKES Last two Test matches are the hardest tracks I have kept on: Ben Foakes Ahmedabad, Feb 28 (PTI) The square turner at the Chepauk for the second Test and the Ahmedabad dust bowl provided for the 'pink ball' game are hardest surfaces that Ben Foakes has kept on in his nascent international career.

SPO-CRI-PCB-VISA ICC will get written assurance from BCCI by March regarding issuance of visas for our players: Mani Karachi, Feb 28 (PTI) PCB chairman Ehsan Mani said the ICC has assured them it will get a written assurance from the BCCI by next month that all its players, officials, fans and journalists will be issued visas for the World T20 Cup to be held in India.

SPO-CRI-CHAPPELL India calculated England's ineptitude against spin and used it to advantage: Chappell New Delhi, Feb 28 (PTI) India figured out England's general ''ineptitude against spin'' during the second Test in Chennai and used it to their advantage in the 'Pink Ball' game by unleashing a spin-heavy attack on a helpful track, says former Australia captain Ian Chappell.

SPO-CRI-LYON Lyon slams critics for 'crying' over Motera pitch Melbourne, Feb 28 (PTI) Star Australia spinner Nathan Lyon is baffled by all the hullabaloo over the Motera pitch, saying ''everyone seems to start crying'' when the ball starts spinning but no one speaks out when teams are bundled out for low scores on seaming tracks.

SPO-CRI-HAZARE-GROUPC No stopping Padikkal as Karanatka seal last-8 berth Bengaluru, Feb 28 (PTI) Young Karnataka sensation Devdutt Padikkal continued his terrific form ahead of the IPL with a third successive century as the defending champions stormed into the Vijay Hazare Trophy quarterfinals with a lopsided 10-wicket win over Railways in a group C here on Sunday.

SPO-CRI-HAZARE-GROUP B Group B: Andhra beats TN, Jharkhand finish as group toppers Indore, Feb 28 (PTI) Andhra outplayed Jharkhand by seven wickets to emerge on top of Group B in the Vijay Hazare Trophy cricket tournament on Sunday, pipping Tamil Nadu and Jharkhand.

SPO-CRI-BCCI-BIHAR Controversy: BCA conducts auction for unsanctioned T20 league before getting BCCI's approval By Kushan Sarkar New Delhi, Feb 28 (PTI) The controversy-ridden Bihar Cricket Association (BCA) has again found itself in muddy waters after organising an auction for an ''unsanctioned'' Bihar Cricket League (T20) before getting green light from the BCCI.

SPO-WREST-VINESH Vinesh returns to mat with gold in Kiev tournament, pins rival in final Kiev (Ukraine), Feb 28 (PTI) Star Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat on Sunday pinned 2017 world champion V Kaladzinskay to grab a gold medal at the Outstanding Ukrainian Wrestlers and Coaches Memorial tournament here, and returned to the mat in style after a long coronavirus-forced break.

SPO-FOOT-ISL-GOA FC Goa hold Hyderabad FC to goalless draw, qualify for semis Fatorda, Feb 28 (PTI) FC Goa played out a goalless draw against Hyderabad FC to become the fourth and last team to qualify for the semi-finals of Indian Super League at the Fatorda Stadium here on Sunday.

SPO-HOCK-IND-WOM Hockey: Indian women lose 0-1 to Germany in 2nd game Dusseldorf, Feb 28 (PTI) The Indian women's hockey team lost 0-1 to Germany in their second tour game, putting a much-improved show from their 0-5 thrashing in the opening match.

SPO-HOCK-IND India make impressive return to international hockey, beat Germany 6-1 Krefeld (Germany), Feb 28 (PTI) Young Vivek Sagar Prasad scored a brace as the Indian men's hockey team outclassed Germany 6-1 in its Europe tour opener to make an impressive return to international circuit following coronavirus-forced break.

SPO-GOLF-LAHIRI Lahiri falters after fine start, lies tied 43rd in Puerto Rico Open Rio Grande (Puerto Rico), Feb 28 (PTI) Indian golfer Anirban Lahiri got off to a great start in the third round but ended with a bogey to be placed tied 43rd at the PGA TOUR's Puerto Rico Open at the windy Grand Reserve here.

SPO-CRI-LANKA-MOODY Sri Lanka appoint Tom Moody as Director of Cricket Colombo, Feb 28 (PTI) Former Australia all-rounder Tom Moody has been appointed as the director of cricket of Sri Lanka, the country's cricket board said on Sunday.

SPO-TENNIS-AITA AITA asks age fraud suspects to produce TW3 tests ahead of Nationals By Amanpreet Singh New Delhi, Feb 28 (PTI) In an attempt to prevent the over-aged players from competing at the upcoming national championships, the national tennis federation has begun scrutinising the documents of the suspects and also asked them to undergo TW3 test for age verification.

SPO-FOOT-ILEAGUE-MDSP I-League: Mohammedan Sporting ride on Manzi's double strike to beat Real Kashmir 2-0 Kolkata, Feb 28 (PTI) Pedro Manzi's brace -- a long-range stunner, and a header -- helped a 10-man Mohammedan SC beat Real Kashmir FC 2-0 in an I-League match here on Sunday.

