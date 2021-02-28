Left Menu

Soccer-Mewis brace helps Manchester City to 4-0 win over Birmingham

Reuters | Updated: 28-02-2021 21:47 IST | Created: 28-02-2021 21:47 IST
Midfielder Samantha Mewis scored twice as Manchester City thrashed Birmingham City 4-0 on Sunday to win their seventh FA Women's Super League game in a row and close the gap to leaders Chelsea to two points with seven games remaining. American Mewis netted either side of halftime to give her side a 2-0 lead before Lauren Hemp and Caroline Weir both scored to complete the rout.

In the day's other two games, Ireland international Katie McCabe scored a stunning long-distance strike as Arsenal beat Aston Villa 4-0 and Jill Scott's 62nd-minute header proved the winner as Everton won 3-2 away to Tottenham Hotspur. Champions Chelsea top the standings on 38 points after 15 games, with Manchester City second on 36 and Manchester United third on 32. Arsenal are six points further back in fourth place.

