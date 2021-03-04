Left Menu

Yuvraj, Gibbs welcome Pollard into six 6s club

Former cricketers Yuvraj Singh and Herschelle Gibbs on Thursday welcomed all-rounder Kieron Pollard to the 6 sixes club as the West Indies skipper achieved the feat in the first T20I against Sri Lanka.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-03-2021 15:14 IST | Created: 04-03-2021 15:14 IST
Yuvraj, Gibbs welcome Pollard into six 6s club
West Indies limited-overs skipper Kieron Pollard (Photo/ ICC Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Former cricketers Yuvraj Singh and Herschelle Gibbs on Thursday welcomed all-rounder Kieron Pollard to the 6 sixes club as the West Indies skipper achieved the feat in the first T20I against Sri Lanka. With these six 6s, Pollard has joined Gibbs and Yuvraj in the elusive list. Pollard hit Sri Lanka's Akila Dananjaya for six 6s in the sixth over of the innings as the hosts were chasing a target of 132 runs to go 1-0 up in the three-match series.

Taking to Twitter Yuvraj wrote, "Welcome to the club @KieronPollard55 #sixsixes you beauty!!!" "March a popular month for hitting 6x6s 16/3/2007 and 3/3/2021 congrats @KieronPollard55," Gibbs tweeted.The right-handed batsman hit the first ball over the long-on fence, the second ball was dispatched straight down the ground while the third was hit to the long-off fence.

Continuing the carnage, Pollard dispatched the fourth ball to the mid-wicket boundary, the fifth ball was once again hit down the ground and the final ball of the over was hit to mid-wicket. After hitting the final ball of the over into the stands, Pollard bowed down to acknowledge the roaring reception he was receiving from his team-mates.

Pollard is now the second batsman after Yuvraj to achieve this feat in the shortest format. Yuvraj had hit 6 sixes in an over during the 2007 World Cup against England. While Gibbs achieved the feat against the Netherlands during the 50-over World Cup in 2007. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Ericsson, LPTIC join forces to build digital skills among Libyan students

Scientists develop spectrograph to locate faint light from distant quasars

Ontario says seniors won't get AstraZeneca vaccine

JINDAL GLOBAL LAW SCHOOL (JGLS) ENTERS GLOBAL TOP 100 IN THE WORLD IN THE QS WORLD UNIVERSITY RANKINGS BY SUBJECT (LAW) 2021

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

India's Supreme Court says favours controls on video streaming services

Indias top court on Thursday said it favored a screening mechanism for online video streaming services, dominated in the country by Amazon and Netflix and which currently are aired freely. The U.S. streaming platforms have faced complaints ...

EU sets itself jobs, training and equality targets for 2030

The European Commission on Thursday announced goals for the 27-nation bloc to reduce poverty, inequality and boost training and jobs by 2030 as part of a post-pandemic economic overhaul financed by jointly borrowed funds.The EU executive ar...

ECB appoints Cindy Butts as chair of Independent Commission for Equity in Cricket

The England and Wales Cricket Board ECB has named Cindy Butts as chairperson of the Independent Commission for Equity in Cricket, which will examine issues related to racism in the game.The commission was formed in November 2020 after forme...

Explain rationale behind classification for COVID-19 vaccination: HC to Centre

The Delhi High Court Thursday asked the Centre to explain the rationale behind keeping strict control over class of persons who can be vaccinated against COVID-19 currently as under the present system those above the age of 60 years or with...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021