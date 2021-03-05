Left Menu

Baseball-KBO's Wyverns renamed Landers after Shinsegae's takeover

E-Mart, the country's biggest discount store chain which is run by Shinsegae, had reached an agreement with SK Telecom in January for a deal worth 135.3 billion won ($120 million). The deal meant E-Mart would acquire a 100% stake in the Korea Baseball Organisation team and take over its properties and facilities.

Reuters | Seoul | Updated: 05-03-2021 15:59 IST | Created: 05-03-2021 15:29 IST
South Korean baseball team SK Wyverns were renamed SSG Landers on Friday after retailer Shinsegae took over the side from SK Telecom, Yonhap news agency said.

The deal meant E-Mart would acquire a 100% stake in the Korea Baseball Organisation team and take over its properties and facilities. The club is set to remain in Incheon. The Wyverns were formed in 2000 and have won four Korea Series titles, the last in 2018. They had a poor 2020 season, however, managing just 51 wins in 144 games and finishing ninth in the 10-team league. ($1=1,129.1300 won)

