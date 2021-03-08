Left Menu

Meghan Markle teaches meaning of being noble to me every day: Serena Williams

As Meghan Markle revealed that members of the British royal family expressed concern to her husband Prince Harry about the potential skin colour of the couple's first child, American tennis star Serena Williams on Monday highlighted how Meghan continuously lives her life with empathy and compassion.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 08-03-2021 14:11 IST | Created: 08-03-2021 14:11 IST
Meghan Markle teaches meaning of being noble to me every day: Serena Williams
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle with their son Archie Harrison. Image Credit: ANI

As Meghan Markle revealed that members of the British royal family expressed concern to her husband Prince Harry about the potential skin colour of the couple's first child, American tennis star Serena Williams on Monday highlighted how Meghan continuously lives her life with empathy and compassion. "Meghan Markle, my selfless friend, lives her life -- and leads by example -- with empathy and compassion. She teaches me every day what it means to be truly noble. Her words illustrate the pain and cruelty she's experienced. I know firsthand the sexism and racism institutions and the media use to vilify women and people of color to minimize us, to break us down, and demonize us. We must recognize our obligation to decry malicious, unfounded gossip and tabloid journalism," Serena said in a Twitter post on Monday.

"The mental health consequences of systemic oppression and victimization are devastating, isolating, and all too often lethal. I want Meghan's daughter, my daughter, and your daughter to live in a society that is driven by respect. Keep in your memory the fruitage of the spirit is love, joy, peace, long-suffering, kindness, goodness, faith, mildness, self-control. Against such things there is no law," she added. On Sunday, in an interview with Oprah Winfrey, Meghan Markle revealed that members of the British royal family expressed concern to her husband Prince Harry about the potential skin colour of the couple's first child.

As per People magazine, Meghan said that her son Archie was denied a royal title and royal protection and that there were "concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he is born." In her sit-down interview with Oprah, which aired on Sunday, Meghan said the palace decreed that Archie would not have any title, a move she says was "different from the protocol." "They didn't want him to be a prince . . . which would be different from protocol, and that he wasn't going to receive security," the Duchess of Sussex told Oprah.

She added, "we have in tandem the conversation of, 'He won't be given security. He's not going to be given a title.' And also concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he's born." An astonished Oprah asked Meghan who made that comment, with the 'Suits' actor declining to answer, saying the revelation would be too damaging.

Regarding the conversations, which Meghan was not part of, Oprah asked, "Because they were concerned that if he were too brown, that that would be a problem? Are you saying that?" Meghan responded, "I wasn't able to follow up with why, but that -- if that's the assumption you're making, I think that feels like a pretty safe one, which was really hard to understand, right?"

Later in the interview, Oprah pressed Harry on the issue, asking him who was behind the comment. "That conversation I'm never going to share. It was awkward. I was a bit shocked," he said. When Harry and Meghan were married in May 2018, Queen Elizabeth gave them the titles of Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Archie was entitled to the "courtesy title," Earl of Dumbarton. However, the couple announced shortly after his birth that they had not given him a courtesy title and he would be known as Archie Mountbatten-Windsor.

Under current guidelines, great-grandchildren of the monarch are not princes or princesses, except for children of the eldest son of the Prince of Wales, which is why Prince William and Kate Middleton's children are Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. Meghan and Harry's CBS special with Oprah marked the couple's first joint interview since their royal exit, which was recently made permanent. In the interview, the duo discussed the reasons behind their decision to step back from their royal duties, which they had first announced in January 2020.

Meghan and Harry officially stepped down from their roles as senior royals last year. Since last summer, Meghan and Harry have been living with Archie in their new home in Southern California, not far from Oprah's, near Santa Barbara. Their interview with the former talk show queen and media mogul aired a month after Harry made a rare TV appearance on 'The Late Late Show With James Corden'. Markle and Harry, who tied the knot in 2018, welcomed their first child, Archie Harrison, in May 2019. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GE nears deal to combine aircraft-leasing unit with AerCap - WSJ

Science News Roundup: Brazil variant can reinfect virus survivors; Mars rover Perseverance takes first spin on surface of red planet

U.S. says Russian-backed outlets spread COVID-19 vaccine 'disinformation'

New Zealand to buy enough Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines for entire population

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Committee rejects ECD clauses in Children’s Amendment Bill

The Portfolio Committee on Social Development has rejected the clauses which provide for Early Childhood Development ECD in the Childrens Amendment Bill.This follows comprehensive legal advice received by the committee on Friday regarding c...

PCB planning to send 30-member squad for twin tours of SA and Zimbabwe

The Pakistan Cricket Board is planning to send a squad of 30 players for the twin tours of South Africa and Zimbabwe as a safety measure in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.According to a well-informed source the board will also be sending the...

BJP names AP Abdullakutty as its candidate for Malappuram seat in Lok Sabha by-poll

Bharatiya Janata Party BJP on Monday named its National Vice President AP Abdullakutty as the candidate for by-poll to Malappuram Lok Sabha seat in Kerala. Chief Election Commissioner CEC Sunil Arora had on Sunday said that the Malappuram L...

President agrees on resignation of Adv Moipone Noko

President Cyril Ramaphosa has agreed to a request by the North West Director of Public Prosecutions, Advocate Moipone Noko, to resign from the National Prosecuting Authority NPA with effect from 1 March 2021.In November 2020, National Direc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021