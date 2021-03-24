Left Menu

Soccer-Brazil club ordered to remove sexist ads from social media

A Brazilian football team was ordered to remove a “sexist and misogynist” ad on Tuesday after it posted a picture of a semi-naked woman offering fans a club discount at a sex hotel, a regulator said. The club had not taken the ad down 11 hours after it was posted. It did, however, post a picture saying “A woman’s place is wherever she wants it to be.”

Reuters | Updated: 24-03-2021 06:21 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 06:21 IST
Soccer-Brazil club ordered to remove sexist ads from social media

A Brazilian football team was ordered to remove a “sexist and misogynist” ad on Tuesday after it posted a picture of a semi-naked woman offering fans a club discount at a sex hotel, a regulator said. The ad featured the scantily clad woman with the words, “Score that Goal, Boliviano!” Boliviano is the name given to fans of second division club Sampaio Correa.

Within hours, the consumer protection agency in Maranhao state where the club is located ordered them to remove the publicity and replace it with an alternative. “(The agency) notified Sampaio Correa and the Oasis Motel to immediately take down the sexist publicity posted on their social media channels,” the agency said.

The club would be asked to respond judicially for objectifying women, it added. The club had not taken the ad down 11 hours after it was posted.

It did, however, post a picture saying “A woman’s place is wherever she wants it to be.”

Also Read: Existing COVID vaccines may protect against Brazilian variant-Oxford study

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 episode 19 title & spoilers revealed

UK shares fall as recovery worries hit bank, energy stocks

Live captions in Google Meet for mobile now support four more languages

Google Chat gets revamped UI on the web, similar to that in Gmail

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

China producing 5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines per day - Xinhua

Chinas daily production of COVID-19 vaccines has reached 5 million doses, the official Xinhua news agency reported on Wednesday, citing comments from Minister of Industry and Information Technology Xiao Yaqing....

Hong Kong suspends vaccinations of two Pfizer/BioNTech batches amid defective packaging

The Hong Kong government said on Wednesday it has suspended COVID-19 vaccinations from two batches of the PfizerBioNTech shot while it investigates a report of defective packaging but added it had no reason to believe product safety was at ...

Google teams up with Unreal Engine, NVIDIA for virtual automotive showrooms

Google Cloud has teamed up with Unreal Engine, the open and advanced real-time 3D creation game engine, and chipmaker NVIDIA to launch new virtual showroom experiences for automakers.With the NVIDIA RTX platform on Google Cloud, the virtual...

WRAPUP 1 -Myanmar set for silent strike after violence claims youngest victim

Myanmar activists plan more anti-coup protests on Wednesday, including a silent strike with many businesses due to close and calls for people to stay home, a day after a seven-year-old girl was killed in her home when security forces opened...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021