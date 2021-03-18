Existing COVID vaccines may protect against Brazilian variant-Oxford study

Existing vaccines may protect against the Brazilian variant of the coronavirus, according to a University of Oxford study which examined the impact of natural and vaccine-induced antibodies on different strains.

"These data suggest that natural- and vaccine-induced antibodies can still neutralise these variants, but at lower levels," it said. "Importantly, the P1 'Brazilian' strain may be less resistant to these antibodies than first feared".

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)