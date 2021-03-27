Left Menu

Tokyo Olympics: IOC to grant accredition to people who have essential and operational roles

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) Executive Board (EB) has decided to grant accreditation only to people who have essential and operational roles at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020.

ANI | Tokyo | Updated: 27-03-2021 15:45 IST | Created: 27-03-2021 15:45 IST
Tokyo Olympics: IOC to grant accredition to people who have essential and operational roles
Olympics logo . Image Credit: ANI

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) Executive Board (EB) has decided to grant accreditation only to people who have essential and operational roles at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020. This will significantly reduce the number of accredited people at the Games. It will be implemented by reducing the number of programmes, including the IOC Guest Programme.

During the Five-Parties meeting last Saturday (March 20) the IOC and the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) were confronted with the conclusion of their Japanese partners not to allow overseas spectators at the Olympic and Paralympic Games Tokyo 2020 this summer. This is necessary to organise safe and secure Games for everyone. In this meeting, the Japanese government had made it very clear that this also requires a very significant reduction in the numbers of accredited participants who do not have essential and operational responsibilities. For obvious reasons, the IOC and IPC had to fully accept and respect these conclusions.

As a follow-up, these conclusions were discussed with all the National Olympic Committees (NOC) and all the International Federations (IF) in consultation calls this week. In these conversations, the IOC learned that all of them consider this a responsible approach, which is necessary for holding the Olympic and Paralympic Games. Many of them are already making a big effort to significantly reduce their numbers of accredited people and are also seeking in this respect the guidance and leadership of the IOC. In order to comply with these conclusions and the requests of its Japanese partners, the IOC EB on Saturday decided to grant accreditation only to people who have essential and operational roles. IOC Members as the ultimate decision-making body of the IOC are playing such an essential and operational role and will attend the Games.

The IOC EB has cancelled or reduced the IOC Guest Programme, the invitations to Olympic athlete legends and a number of other programmes. It will also not grant accreditation to any accompanying guest in any category. Tokyo Olympics will go ahead from July 23-August 8 this year. The Games were slated to be held last year, but it was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Release dates for Attack on Titan Chapter 139 & final volume confirmed

Giving "thoughtful consideration" to HC view to translate draft EIA in 22 languages: Centre

Google releases doodle to mark 50th anniversary of Bangladesh Independence Day

Entertainment News Roundup: 'No Zoom' Oscars cause backlash, Hollywood media reports; French film director Tavernier dies and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

India's Kynan, Shreyasi finish fourth in mixed trap final

The Indian pair of Kynan Chenai and Shreyasi Singh missed out on a podium finish as they settled for the fourth place in the trap mixed team final of the ISSF World Cup here on Saturday.The home team lost to Turkeys Safiye Sariturk and Yavu...

Foreigners flock to Serbia for coronavirus jabs

Thousands of vaccine-seekers from countries neighboring Serbia flocked to Belgrade on Saturday after Serbian authorities offered free coronavirus jabs for foreigners if they show up over the weekend.Long lines of Bosnians, Montenegrins, and...

PM Modi meets Sheikh Hasina for talks

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met his Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina here on Saturday for talks during which the two leaders are expected to discuss a wide-range of issues of bilateral and mutual interests.Modi, who is visiting Bangla...

Spain to require arrivals by land from France to present negative COVID test

Spain is to require people arriving by land from France to present a negative COVID-19 test, the Health Ministry said on Saturday, amid rising numbers of French arrivals and an uptick in Spains coronavirus rate. Anyone arriving by land from...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021