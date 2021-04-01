Left Menu

I think with what he's done, he'll be there for history: Arteta on Aguero

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta heaped praise on Manchester City's Sergio Aguero, who is set to leave the club at the end of this season, and is confident that the player will find the "right next chapter" for himself.

ANI | London | Updated: 01-04-2021 16:58 IST | Created: 01-04-2021 16:58 IST
I think with what he's done, he'll be there for history: Arteta on Aguero
Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero (file image). Image Credit: ANI

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta heaped praise on Manchester City's Sergio Aguero, who is set to leave the club at the end of this season, and is confident that the player will find the "right next chapter" for himself. Arteta worked with Aguero for just over three years during their time together at Manchester City. Arteta was Pep Guardiola's assistant manager, while Aguero -- the club's record goalscorer -- played a key role in leading the team to silverware on numerous occasions.

"First of all, I think that anybody that has been close to Sergio would say the same thing. I think he's been probably the main face, or one of the main three faces that have lifted that project. You need some ability, you need some quality players to create moments to start to build a project like they did and Sergio was probably the biggest face on the project," the club's official website quoted Arteta as saying. "Not only the way he plays, his charisma, his personality, the way he is. He's loved by everybody at that club. It's sad to see someone leaving like him but I think with what he's done, he'll be there for history. Sergio has a unique quality to see spaces that nobody else can see and to score goals in a really easy way so I'm sure that he will find the right next chapter for him," he added.

Manchester City on Monday announced that striker Aguero will be leaving the club at the end of this season. During his time in Manchester, he has won four Premier League titles, an FA Cup and five League Cups -- and in 2017 he became the club's all-time leading goalscorer, overtaking Eric Brook, who had led the goalscoring charts for 78 years. Moreover, City Chairman, Khaldoon Al Mubarak had revealed that a statue of Aguero has been commissioned to stand alongside those currently in work to honour Sergio's former team-mates David Silva and Vincent Kompany. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

