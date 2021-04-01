Left Menu

There's a breaking point: Voges backs Marsh's decision to pull out of IPL

Former Australia batsman Adam Voges has come out in support of all-rounder Mitchell Marsh, who pulled out of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021.

ANI | Melbourne | Updated: 01-04-2021 17:46 IST | Created: 01-04-2021 17:46 IST
There's a breaking point: Voges backs Marsh's decision to pull out of IPL
Australia all-rounder Mitchell Marsh (Photo/ iplt20.com). Image Credit: ANI

Former Australia batsman Adam Voges has come out in support of all-rounder Mitchell Marsh, who pulled out of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. The Australia all-rounder has made himself unavailable for the entire season owing to personal reasons. Moreover, Josh Hazlewood too decided to withdraw from this year's IPL citing bubble fatigue.

Voges, who is the coach of Marsh at Perth Scorchers, feels Australian cricketers are reaching a "breaking point" after playing the game in bio-bubble amid the coronavirus pandemic. "It's been a long summer, a long 12 months for a lot of players. And with hubs and bubbles and quarantine and travel, there's a breaking point for a lot of players," cricket.com.au quoted Voges as saying.

"For Mitch, he felt the best option was to stay at home. He was really keen to play the back end of the season for Western Australia, which we're really excited about, and it's a decision he's made and he's really comfortable with that," he further said. "I think the idea of getting back on the road was something he wasn't prepared to do, so he's made that call and we're excited that he's available for us," Voges added.

Meanwhile, former India pacer Irfan Pathan has questioned players' decision to pull out of the IPL days before the start of the season. "I'm all for mental fatigue,It's real but pulling out so close to the tournament? #IPL2021," Pathan tweeted.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Wednesday signed up England batsman Jason Roy as a replacement for Marsh. Last year, David Warner-led SRH had managed to qualify for the playoffs but the side had suffered a loss against Delhi Capitals in Qualifier 2. Even after injuries to Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Marsh, SRH managed to punch above its weight to reach the playoff stage. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Netflix’s Money Heist Season 5 might release in August, what else we know

Google launches Stack, a new PDF scanner and document organizer

Entertainment News Roundup: Nike sues company that made 'Satan Shoes';16. Universal Studios Hollywood to reopen April 16 and more

Health News Roundup: New COVID strain detected in Israel; T cells induced by COVID-19 infection and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

One COVID-19 patient can infect 400 people: Maha health official

The head of Maharashtras COVID-19 task force Dr Sanjay Oak on Thursday said a COVID-19 patient can infect 400 people, and hence, there is no alternative to masks, hygiene and social distancing.Speaking to reporters, Oak said a new range of ...

UK refers Facebook acquisition of Giphy for in-depth probe

Britain on Thursday referred Facebook Incs acquisition of GIF website Giphy for an in-depth probe after Facebook told the countrys competition watchdog it would not be offering any concessions to address antitrust concerns.The Competition a...

Pfizer: Vaccine effective up to 6 months later

Pfizer says its vaccine continues to be effective against COVID-19 up to six months later.Pfizer and its German partner, BioNTech, announced updated results Thursday from their ongoing late-stage study of more than 44,000 volunteers.The com...

Themes and spirit of 'Nomadland' relevant in any part of world: Chloe Zhao

Filmmaker Chloe Zhao says the themes explored in her multiple Oscar-nominated movie Nomadland are universal in nature and can connect with anyone in the world.Based on Jessica Bruders book of the same name, the film feature Academy Award wi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021