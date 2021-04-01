Left Menu

Shaw and I motivate each other: Man United left-back Telles

Manchester United left-back Alex Telles believes that competition among players for a spot in the squad is good for the club, saying that such a situation only benefits the team.

ANI | Manchester | Updated: 01-04-2021 19:06 IST | Created: 01-04-2021 19:06 IST
Shaw and I motivate each other: Man United left-back Telles
Manchester United left-back Alex Telles (File photo) . Image Credit: ANI

Manchester United left-back Alex Telles believes that competition among players for a spot in the squad is good for the club, saying that such a situation only benefits the team. Luke Shaw's immaculate form has meant Telles has been restricted to seven Premier League appearances.

"I've always said that, when you've got players of the highest quality in the team, then the thing that ends up benefiting is Manchester United; the team," the club's official website quoted Telles as saying. "Since I've arrived here, I've worked as hard as I can and I've done everything I can to show that I deserve to be here, and I think I've done that. At the same time, I'm really happy for Luke Shaw, who has made great progress and has been playing really well. He trains really well and he's done excellently in the matches as well," he added.

Telles has featured in 18 of the club's 47 games so far in 2020/21. However, the player admitted that he is enjoying battling it out with Shaw for a spot, adding that they both motivate each other and push each other to further improve. "When you've got a situation like that, then the team can only benefit from it. And it's Man United that wins from that [situation]. In terms of the two of us, we both motivate each other and push each other further forward and we help each other. That's really, really important throughout the team, independent of the positions we play," he said.

Currently sitting on the second spot on the Premier League table, Manchester United will next play against Brighton on Monday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Netflix’s Money Heist Season 5 might release in August, what else we know

Google launches Stack, a new PDF scanner and document organizer

Entertainment News Roundup: Nike sues company that made 'Satan Shoes';16. Universal Studios Hollywood to reopen April 16 and more

Health News Roundup: New COVID strain detected in Israel; T cells induced by COVID-19 infection and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-S&P 500 hits 4,000 mark on tech strength, reopening optimism

The SP 500 on Thursday crossed the 4,000 mark for the first time, as gains in technology shares as well as optimism about a pickup in economic activity helped Wall Street kick off the second quarter on a high note. Swift vaccinations and a ...

Bangladesh reports highest single-day spike in coronavirus cases

Bangladesh on Thursday reported 6,469 COVID-19 cases, the highest single-day spike since its outbreak in the country on March 8 last year, taking the tally of infections to 617,764.The death toll climbed to 9,105 after 59 fatalities were re...

Fans may be allowed to attend 2021 Eurovision Song Contest

Organisers of the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest welcomed the news Thursday that up to 3,500 fans may be allowed to attend the popular music competition when it is staged in the Netherlands next month.The Dutch government has said it plans to...

Punjab creates record with zero pendency of bills after 15 yrs

Punjab government has created a record with zero pendency of bills in the state treasury during the Financial Year 2020-21, after a gap of almost 15 years. As per an official spokesperson, the Treasuries and Accounts of Finance Department o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021