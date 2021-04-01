Left Menu

Soccer-Ramos scores own goal with Barcelona billboard error

It was perhaps a portent for things to come, given that Ramos was later ruled out of next Saturday's El Clasico showdown with Barcelona due to a calf injury. Barca fans will have to wait a bit longer to be reunited with their nemesis.

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 01-04-2021 22:47 IST | Created: 01-04-2021 22:47 IST
Soccer-Ramos scores own goal with Barcelona billboard error

Sergio Ramos might be famous for helping keep the ball out of the Real Madrid net, but on Thursday the club captain scored an own goal off the pitch in Catalonia. A huge billboard has been put up in the centre of Barcelona - home of Real's fiercest rivals - advertising season two of the defender's Amazon Prime documentary series "La Leyenda de Sergio Ramos", complete with a message written in Catalan.

The move appeared to be a tongue-in-cheek response to Barcelona president Joan Laporta, who put up his own billboard close to Real's Santiago Bernabeu stadium during the recent Barca presidential election campaign with the message: "Looking forward to seeing you again". Ramos's advert wanted to convey a similar message - "Looking forward for you to see me again" - but contained a grammatical error.

Although it was perfectly understandable, the phrasing was not technically correct, much to the amusement of Catalonians who were not slow to point out the mistake on social media. It was perhaps a portent for things to come, given that Ramos was later ruled out of next Saturday's El Clasico showdown with Barcelona due to a calf injury.

Barca fans will have to wait a bit longer to be reunited with their nemesis.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Netflix’s Money Heist Season 5 might release in August, what else we know

Google launches Stack, a new PDF scanner and document organizer

Entertainment News Roundup: Nike sues company that made 'Satan Shoes';16. Universal Studios Hollywood to reopen April 16 and more

Health News Roundup: New COVID strain detected in Israel; T cells induced by COVID-19 infection and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Iran, world powers to discuss U.S. return to nuclear deal, compliance

Officials from Iran, China, Russia, France, Germany and Britain will meet virtually on Friday to discuss a possible return of the United States to the 2015 nuclear deal, the European Union said in a statement on Thursday.The Biden administr...

India 'fully supports' WHO's call for China to share comprehensive data on COVID-19 origins

India on Thursday said that it fully supports the World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanoms expectation that future collaborative studies will include more timely and comprehensive data sharing but raised concerns over Chin...

Delhi government to prepare action plan to check rise in COVID-19 cases

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will hold an urgent meeting on April 2 with Health Minister Satyendar Jain along with his department officials to prepare an action plan to fight the COVID-19 pandemic in the wake of an increase in cases...

Moldova investigates preferential vaccination of officials as lockdown tightens

Moldova said on Thursday it was investigating claims that regional officials and their relatives were jumping the queue to obtain COVID-19 vaccines as the government stepped up its fight against the pandemic by introducing nightly curfews.M...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021