Left Menu

Golf-Spieth getting short game in order right in time for Masters

"Just kind of put a little more emphasis on that this week, so kind of a little balancing act right now trying to get enough work in on all facets of the game." For Spieth, who has shown signs that he could soon snap a victory drought that dates back to the 2017 British Open, the score marked his lowest in 19 career rounds at the Valero Texas Open. Spieth finished in a share of 46th place at last November's Masters and missed the cut in his next event.

Reuters | Updated: 02-04-2021 00:37 IST | Created: 02-04-2021 00:36 IST
Golf-Spieth getting short game in order right in time for Masters
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Jordan Spieth came into the Valero Texas Open mainly looking to fine-tune his short game ahead of next week's Masters and on Thursday he did just that as he grabbed the early first-round clubhouse lead. Spieth was a little loose off the tee in tough conditions at TPC San Antonio but more than offset that with a sublime short game en route to a five-under-par 67 that left him one shot clear after the morning wave.

"I didn't quite hit it as good as I have been, but certainly the short game came through," Spieth said. "Just kind of put a little more emphasis on that this week, so kind of a little balancing act right now trying to get enough work in on all facets of the game." For Spieth, who has shown signs that he could soon snap a victory drought that dates back to the 2017 British Open, the score marked his lowest in 19 career rounds at the Valero Texas Open.

Spieth finished in a share of 46th place at last November's Masters and missed the cut in his next event. But the 2015 Masters winner has since found a new gear and recorded five top-15 finishes in his last six starts. Augusta National will surely present much tougher challenges but a resurgent Spieth, who has four top-three finishes in seven Masters starts, appears to be gaining confidence in his game.

"Wedged it better than I did the last couple of events and chipped the ball really well," said Spieth. "I didn't have much stress for par after missing greens."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black clover Chapter 288: Asta & Nacht will fight against twin devils

New source types added to Google Docs citation tool

Nine EU advisers threaten walkout over sustainable finance row

10 new regions added to Samsung TV Plus service

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Arab Islamist shows clout with prime-time speech in Israel

The leader of an Arab Islamist party in Israel delivered a prime-time address in Hebrew on Thursday that was carried live by major TV networks, calling for coexistence between Arabs and Jews in a stunning display of the communitys newfound ...

US approves 2 more coronavirus home tests

US health officials have authorised two more over-the-counter COVID-19 tests that can be used at home to get quick results. The Food and Drug Administration decision this week is expected to vastly expand the availability of cheap home test...

Vaccine equity: ‘Race is on’ to inoculate health workers and those most at risk globally

Although COVAX has already delivered 35 million doses to more than 78 countries, World Health Organization WHO Director-General, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said there was still a serious challenge on vaccine equity and availability. Were...

Assam minister threatens to 'vanish' scribe; Cong seeks cancellation of his candidature

An Assam minister allegedly threatened to vanish two journalists of separate news channels for reporting a controversial poll speech of his wife, prompting the Congress to demand that his candidature for the assembly election be cancelled.A...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021