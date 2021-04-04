AIFF postpones play-offs for Indian Women's League amid rise in COVID-19 cases

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) on Sunday announced the postponement of the play-offs for the Indian Women's League, scheduled to be held in Delhi from April 7, until further notice due to the rise on coronavirus cases across the country. "After internal discussions and communication with the clubs and State Associations, and keeping in mind the safety and security of players and officials in view of the rise in covid19 cases all over the country, the play-offs for the Indian Women's League scheduled to be held in Delhi from April 7, 2021, has been postponed until further notice," AIFF said in a statement.

"We once again urge the State Associations conducting competitions to take utmost precautions relating to the health and safety of the players," it added. India reported 93,249 new COVID-19 cases and 513 coronavirus-related deaths in the last 24 hours, informed the Union Health Ministry on Sunday.

With these additional cases, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country has reached 1,24,85,509. With 513 new deaths, the death toll in India has gone up to 1,64,623. There are 6,91,597 active cases in the nation as of now. Furthermore, 60,048 people were discharged after recovery on Saturday, taking the nationwide recovery tally to 1,16,29,289.

As per the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 11,66,716 samples were tested on Saturday. A total of 24,81,25,908 samples have been tested so far. Meanwhile, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, a total of 7,59,79,651 people have been vaccinated across the country till now.

From Friday, the government started vaccinating all people above 45 years. India started its vaccination drive on January 16 with priority given to all healthcare and frontline workers in the first phase. The second phase started on March 1 where doses were administered to people above the age of 60 and those between 45 and 59 years with specific comorbidities.

