Left Menu

AIFF postpones play-offs for Indian Women's League amid rise in COVID-19 cases

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) on Sunday announced the postponement of the play-offs for the Indian Women's League, scheduled to be held in Delhi from April 7, until further notice due to the rise on coronavirus cases across the country.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-04-2021 17:01 IST | Created: 04-04-2021 16:55 IST
AIFF postpones play-offs for Indian Women's League amid rise in COVID-19 cases
AIFF logo . Image Credit: ANI

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) on Sunday announced the postponement of the play-offs for the Indian Women's League, scheduled to be held in Delhi from April 7, until further notice due to the rise on coronavirus cases across the country. "After internal discussions and communication with the clubs and State Associations, and keeping in mind the safety and security of players and officials in view of the rise in covid19 cases all over the country, the play-offs for the Indian Women's League scheduled to be held in Delhi from April 7, 2021, has been postponed until further notice," AIFF said in a statement.

"We once again urge the State Associations conducting competitions to take utmost precautions relating to the health and safety of the players," it added. India reported 93,249 new COVID-19 cases and 513 coronavirus-related deaths in the last 24 hours, informed the Union Health Ministry on Sunday.

With these additional cases, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country has reached 1,24,85,509. With 513 new deaths, the death toll in India has gone up to 1,64,623. There are 6,91,597 active cases in the nation as of now. Furthermore, 60,048 people were discharged after recovery on Saturday, taking the nationwide recovery tally to 1,16,29,289.

As per the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 11,66,716 samples were tested on Saturday. A total of 24,81,25,908 samples have been tested so far. Meanwhile, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, a total of 7,59,79,651 people have been vaccinated across the country till now.

From Friday, the government started vaccinating all people above 45 years. India started its vaccination drive on January 16 with priority given to all healthcare and frontline workers in the first phase. The second phase started on March 1 where doses were administered to people above the age of 60 and those between 45 and 59 years with specific comorbidities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

French COVID-19 intensive care patients edge up

Health News Roundup: Ukraine approves Chinese vaccine; Turkey records 44,756 new COVID-19 cases and more

World News Roundup: Ethiopia says Eritrean troops have started withdrawing from Tigray; Holy Land archbishop urges in Easter Sunday and more

Singapore joining Interpol-led crime task force to look into COVID-19-related scams

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

9/11 Museum acquires prayer bench used by Rev. Mychal Judge

A prayer bench used by the Rev. Mychal Judge, a Fire Department chaplain killed in the collapse of the World Trade Center towers on September 11, 2001, was driven to the New York area on Sunday to join the collection of the September 11 Mem...

UK's Johnson to set out travel plans after vaccine programme takes off

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will set out plans to reopen the economy and eventually relaunch international travel on Monday when he updates the coronavirus roadmap, aided by one of the fastest vaccine rollouts in the world.As much ...

Delta cancels over 100 flights, opens some middle seats

Delta Air Lines cancelled about 100 flights on Sunday due to staff shortages, and it opened up middle seats a month earlier than expected in order to carry more passengers.The airline says it had over 1 million passengers during the past fe...

Prayer vigil planned for stricken rapper DMX

A prayer vigil was planned for Monday outside the suburban New York hospital where rapper DMX remained on life support Sunday following a heart attack.The family of the rapper said in an email Sunday that the vigil will be held outside Whit...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021