Chandra Nayudu, regarded as India's first female cricket commentator, passes away

Chandra Nayudu, regarded as India's first female cricket commentator, died in Indore on Sunday afternoon at the age of 88 after being ill for some time. She was the daughter of former cricketer CK Nayudu. Her sister's son Vijay Nayudu told ANI over the phone that she had been feeling unwell for some time and this afternoon, she passed away.

Vijay also issued an official statement, informing about the demise of Chandra. "Chandra Nayudu wore multiple hats during her active life spanning over almost 60 years. She passed away at the age of 88 years due to age-related ailment. She was a professor of English at the local Govt Degree College, Indore and had played cricket way back in the 50s while studying at Holkar College when the girls used to play wearing white salwar kameez. She took an active interest in the game and was the first lady commentator of an international match. She had also introduced Inter-University Cricket Tournament for Women way back in the 80s by donating a trophy in the memory of her mother. She was an active member of the MPCA and took part in many of its activities," Vijay said in the statement. "She was also an active member of Rotary Club of Indore and Giants International and participated in social activities. She was perhaps the only lady who was allowed to enter Lords Common Room during the presentation ceremony of a cricket Bat of her father CK Nayudu to Lords Museum. She had also presented the Silver Coated Cricket Bat of CK to CCI. This Bat was presented to CK by Sir Arthur Gilligan after that famous match in which CK had scored 156 runs with the help of 11 sixes and 14 fours. That inning of CK had brought India into the map of world cricket. Chandra Nayudu remained active till a few years back and attended many functions organised by BCCI, CCI and MPCA. Her passing away has indeed brought to an end the link between the past and the present. May her soul rest in peace," he added.

Former cricketer and president of MPCA Sanjay Jagdale, while expressing grief over the demise of Chandra told ANI that Chandra and his family were close. He said she was the youngest daughter of CK Nayudu and she strongly encouraged women to take up cricket. (ANI)

