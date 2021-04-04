Left Menu

Pakistan defeat India, lift Tri-Nation Series for Blind 2021

Pakistan secured a brilliant 62-run win over India in the final of the Tri-Nation Series for the Blind 2021 to lift the title here on Sunday.

ANI | Dhaka | Updated: 04-04-2021 21:56 IST | Created: 04-04-2021 21:56 IST
Pakistan defeat India, lift Tri-Nation Series for Blind 2021
Pakistan defeat India, lift Tri-Nation Series for Blind 2021. Image Credit: ANI

Pakistan secured a brilliant 62-run win over India in the final of the Tri-Nation Series for the Blind 2021 to lift the title here on Sunday. After being asked to bat first, Pakistan batsmen dominated from the beginning and posted a massive total of 174 runs on the board in the allotted 15 overs.

Skipper Nisar Ali played an impressive unbeaten knock of 69 runs while Zafar Iqbal scored 48 to power their side to a very competitive total. Also, Iqbal scored 48 off just 28 balls but missed out on his half-century as he got run out in the ninth over. India's Ajay Kumar Reddy Cabi delivered a scintillating performance with the ball as he scalped two wickets while conceding 26 runs from his three overs.

Chasing the target, India got off to a good start with openers Venkateswara Rao and Pankaj Bhue keeping the scoreboard running. Sajid Nawaz provided Pakistan with the first breakthrough as he dismissed Bhue in the seventh over. In the same over, Md Jafar Iqbal got run out, bringing Sunil Ramesh on the field. The partnership between Rao and Ramesh also did not last long as Nawaz got hold of the former. With India losing regular wickets, the pressure started to build on the team as they were chasing a huge target.

Ramesh played a knock of 39 runs, the highest from the team, but he failed to get support from the other end as India kept losing wickets. After the completion of 15 overs, India only managed to score 112 runs, facing a 62-run defeat. Brief scores: Pakistan 174/3 (Nisar Ali 69*, Zafar Iqbal 48; Ajay Kumar Redy Cabi 2/26); India 112/7 (Sunil Ramesh 39, Pankaj Bhue 23; Sajid Nawaz 2/28). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

French COVID-19 intensive care patients edge up

Health News Roundup: Ukraine approves Chinese vaccine; Turkey records 44,756 new COVID-19 cases and more

World News Roundup: Ethiopia says Eritrean troops have started withdrawing from Tigray; Holy Land archbishop urges in Easter Sunday and more

Singapore joining Interpol-led crime task force to look into COVID-19-related scams

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

9/11 Museum acquires prayer bench used by Rev. Mychal Judge

A prayer bench used by the Rev. Mychal Judge, a Fire Department chaplain killed in the collapse of the World Trade Center towers on September 11, 2001, was driven to the New York area on Sunday to join the collection of the September 11 Mem...

UK's Johnson to set out travel plans after vaccine programme takes off

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will set out plans to reopen the economy and eventually relaunch international travel on Monday when he updates the coronavirus roadmap, aided by one of the fastest vaccine rollouts in the world.As much ...

Delta cancels over 100 flights, opens some middle seats

Delta Air Lines cancelled about 100 flights on Sunday due to staff shortages, and it opened up middle seats a month earlier than expected in order to carry more passengers.The airline says it had over 1 million passengers during the past fe...

Prayer vigil planned for stricken rapper DMX

A prayer vigil was planned for Monday outside the suburban New York hospital where rapper DMX remained on life support Sunday following a heart attack.The family of the rapper said in an email Sunday that the vigil will be held outside Whit...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021