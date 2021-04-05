Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-04-2021 21:11 IST | Created: 05-04-2021 21:11 IST
The following are the top stories at 2105 hours: SPO-CRI-IPL-SWOT-PUNJABKINGS IPL build-up: Pace concerns addressed but do Punjab Kings have same depth in spin department? By Bharat Sharma New Delhi, Apr 5 (PTI) With a new name and a stronger squad, Punjab Kings will be hoping for a change of fortunes this season after spending big money on addressing their death bowling concerns and beefing up a not-so-inspiring middle-order. SPO-CRI-BCCI-ACU Former Gujarat DGP appointed new BCCI ACU chief New Delhi, Apr 5 (PTI) Former Gujarat DGP Shabir Hussein Shekhadam Khandwawala has taken over from Ajit Singh as the head of the BCCI's Anti-Corruption Unit.

SPO-CRI-BCCI-ACU-INTERVIEW Betting can lead to match-fixing, govt has done right by not legalising it yet: New BCCI ACU boss By Bharat Sharma New Delhi, Apr 5 (PTI) The BCCI's new Anti-Corruption Unit chief Shabir Hussein Shekhadam Khandwawala doesn't want betting to be legalised in India as it ''encourages'' match-fixing and feels his biggest challenge will be stamping out ''shady activities'' from smaller leagues.

SPO-IOA-VACCINATION-MINISTER IOA secy writes to Harsh Vardhan, AIIMS chief for vaccination of Tokyo-bound athletes New Delhi, Apr 5 (PTI) Indian Olympic Association (IOA) secretary general Rajeev Mehta on Monday requested the Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan to expedite the process for the vaccination of the country's Tokyo Olympic-bound athletes and officials against the novel coronavirus.

SPO-CRI-FAKHAR-LD RUNOUT Fakhar Zaman run-out: MCC says it's up to umpires to decide if de Kock was at fault London, Apr 5 (PTI) Pakistan's Fakhar Zaman's contentious run-out in the second ODI against South Africa has sparked a debate on spirit of the game with Marylebone Cricket Club saying it was ''up to the umpires to decide'' if Quinton de Kock had attempted to mislead the batsman.

SPO-CRI-IPL-DC-PONTING-SHAW He doesn't bat in nets when he's not scoring, Ponting recalls Prithvi Shaw's ''interesting'' training habits Mumbai, Apr 5 (PTI) Delhi Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting has revealed that Prithvi Shaw refused to bat in the nets when he hit a bad patch in the last IPL and hoped that the highly-rated Indian youngster has changed his training habits ''for the better'' ahead of the upcoming edition.

SPO-CRI-PSL-PCB-REPORT PSL 6 bio-bubble was broken and compromised on several occasions: PCB Karachi, Apr 5 (PTI) An independent fact finding committee of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has confirmed that the bio-bubble set up for the PSL 6 was broken and compromised on several occasions.

SPO-HOCK-PHF-IND-BILATERAL Pakistan hockey officials keen on revival of bilateral ties against India Karachi, Apr 5 (PTI) Top officials of the cash-strapped Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) will push for revival of bilateral ties against India during the 47th FIH Congress in New Delhi next month.

SPO-GOLF-TEXAS-LAHIRI Lahiri grabs first Top-5 since 2017 at Texas; Spieth wins after more than 3 years San Antonio (USA), Apr 5 (PTI) Indian golfer Anirban Lahiri notched up his best finish in over three years by signing off fifth at the Valero Texas Open after carding a three-under 69 in the final round here. SPO-GOLF-ADITI Aditi finishes T-67th at 2021 ANA Inspiration Rancho Mirage (California), Apr 5 (PTI) Indian golfer Aditi Ashok shot an even par 72 in the final round for a tame Tied 67th place finish at the 2021 ANA Inspiration, the first of the five women's Majors each year, here.

SPO-BAD-VIRUS-CANCELLATION Russian Open and Indonesia Masters cancelled due to COVID-19 New Delhi, Apr 5 (PTI) Two Super 100 badminton tournaments –- the Russian Open 2021 and Indonesia Masters -- have been cancelled due to COVID-19 related restrictions, the Badminton World Federation (BWF) said on Monday.

SPO-HOCK-HARMANPREET We're looking at Argentina tour to build momentum ahead of Olympics: Harmanpreet Buenos Aires, Apr 5 (PTI) Confident that the Indian hockey team is capable of troubling the reigning Olympic champions Argentina, vice-captain Harmanpreet Singh says they will utilise the tour of the South American nation to build momentum ahead of the Tokyo Olympics. SPO-CRI-IPL-MAHA-PERMISSION Maha govt paves way for IPL; allows teams to practice post 8pm at Wankhede Mumbai, Apr 5 (PTI) The Maharashtra government on Monday cleared the decks for the IPL to take place in the COVID-ravaged Mumbai, allowing teams to practice after 8pm and travel to their respective hotels during the night curfew that has been imposed to contain the pandemic.

SPO-FOOT-WOM-IND-UZB Indian women lose 0-1 to Uzbekistan in football friendly Tashkent, Apr 5 (PTI) The Indian women's football team slumped to a 0-1 defeat in its first friendly against Uzbekistan, courtesy a late strike by Maftuna Shoyimova, here on Monday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

