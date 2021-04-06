Sumit Nagal loses in 1st round at ATP 250 event in Italy

India's Sumit Nagal bowed out in the opening round of the ATP 250 Sardegna Open, losing a hard-fought three-set match to Slovakia's Jozef Kovalik here on Tuesday.

Both world No. 136 Nagal and world No. 124 Kovalik came into main draw through qualifying rounds and the Slovak prevailed 3-6 6-1 6-3 in a contest that lasted for two hours and 13 minutes.

Nagal had earlier won both his qualifying round games in straight sets.

He won 6-2, 6-1 against Frenchman Maxime Janvier in the second round of qualifiers to make it to the main draw.

Prior to that, he defeated local player Andrea Pellegrino 6-3, 6-4 in the first qualifying round.

