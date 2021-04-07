Left Menu

SA vs Pak: Winning series against hosts would be 'remarkable achievement', says Misbah

Pakistan head coach Misbah-ul-Haq has said that it would be a remarkable achievement if his side manages to win the three-match ODI series against South Africa.

ANI | Centurion | Updated: 07-04-2021 11:16 IST | Created: 07-04-2021 11:16 IST
SA vs Pak: Winning series against hosts would be 'remarkable achievement', says Misbah
Pakistan head coach Misbah-ul-Haq (file image). Image Credit: ANI

Pakistan head coach Misbah-ul-Haq has said that it would be a remarkable achievement if his side manages to win the three-match ODI series against South Africa. The three-match series currently stand level at 1-1 with the series decider slated to be played later today.

Since 2010 and before the ongoing series, Pakistan had a 6-7 win-loss ODI record in South Africa, and in 2013-14 they had become the first side from the subcontinent to have won a bilateral ODI series in South Africa. "The way we played the first two games, and won the first ODI, the team is confident. This team has now started to believe they can win or reach a winning position out of nowhere and the previous game was one big example. I have always said that it is a young team and for them, every win is important," ESPNcricinfo quoted Misbah as saying.

"Now it is a decider in South Africa's conditions and if we win, it will be a remarkable achievement not only in the series but in another perspective. It is really important for the sake of team confidence," he added. In the third ODI, South Africa would be without the likes of Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, David Miller as they all have come to India for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL).

"If you look at the Wanderers and Centurion pitches, they are purely South Africa conditions. They have bounce and pace and if your batsmen from the top-order score hundreds and dominate the opponent, it surely going to inspire the other players in the team. They all look up to them as an example and it gives them confidence going forward," said Misbah. "In the top order, Babar contributed and then Fakhar in the second ODI did great but moving down in the middle, we need to improve and capitalise on the good start. Looking at the team performance overall, it is quite good but in certain areas, we need some improvement," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Kerala records over 65 per cent polling by 4.30 pm

China shares down as consumer firms weigh; Hang Seng slips 0.65%

Science News Roundup: Climate change shrinks marine life richness near equator; UK scientists say further easing of COVID rules and more

Sudan says Ethiopia's moves on Nile dam violate international law

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Climate protesters break windows at Barclays London HQ, seven arrested

Police arrested seven people outside the London headquarters of Barclays on Wednesday after climate change activists broke windows to protest the role of the financial sector in climate change.The activists from the Extinction Rebellion gro...

EXPLAINER-Which countries will benefit most from an IMF SDR increase

The worlds top finance ministers are set to back a new 650 billion allocation of the International Monetary Funds own currency, Special Drawing Rights, to help low-income countries hit by the coronavirus pandemic.We explain what SDRs are, h...

Norway COVID-19 infections must decline before easing restrictions, PM says

Norways COVID-19 infection rates and hospitalisations must decline before the government will begin to unwind restrictions on social interaction, Prime Minister Erna Solberg told parliament on Wednesday.Solberg presented a four-step plan fo...

Japan PM Suga says he wants to make decision on contaminated Fukushima water soon

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said on Wednesday he wanted to make a decision on the contaminated water from the Fukushima nuclear plant soon.Plant operator Tepco has had to contend with huge amounts of contaminated water building u...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021