Looking forward to getting revenge of Test series loss in India: Stokes

England lost all three series (Test, T20I, ODI) against India last month but the defeat hasn't dented Ben Stokes' confidence and the all-rounder is waiting to take revenge for the loss in the longest format of the game.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-04-2021 21:26 IST | Created: 07-04-2021 21:26 IST
England cricket team (Photo/ BCCI). Image Credit: ANI

England lost all three series (Test, T20I, ODI) against India last month but the defeat hasn't dented Ben Stokes' confidence and the all-rounder is waiting to take revenge for the loss in the longest format of the game. England and India locked horns in Test, T20I, and ODI series, in which the home side came out with flying colours having displayed a dominating game across formats.

India will next lock horns with England in a five-match Test series slated to be played in August and September this year. England will host India for five Tests at Trent Bridge, Lord's, Emerald Headingley, the Kia Oval, and Emirates Old Trafford with the first game starting from August 4. Stokes, who was the part of the England squad in all three formats in the recent series against India, wants to get the job done by taking revenge for the loss in the Test series.

"Yeah, the schedule's pretty full-on. With the kind of rivalry that India and England have had, it's always an amazing series to be a part of," said Stokes in a podcast on Red Bull's Decoding Athletes series. "I think wherever the series is played, it always gets great attraction from all over the world. I think we're looking forward to getting revenge after losing the Test series in India. So looking forward to the rematch in England," he added.

Despite winning the white-ball series, Indian batsman KL Rahul said the team sometimes wonder how to stop the England side, which has so much firepower in the batting line-up. "They're the number one white ball team in the world. The firepower they have and the kind of team they have is unbelievable, to be honest. We sometimes wonder how we're going to stop England's batting line-up," said Rahul.

"But for us, winning this series was a great achievement. Not just because we got the better of England, who are No 1, but also because we've been on the road for so long," he added. Rahul and Stokes will now be seen in action for Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

"Everybody is now out of their quarantine. It was good to get together, meet new faces and get some time in the nets. Obviously, we've got a few guys who were taking it a bit easy," said Stokes. "But they've been for a week in quarantine, so don't want to push them too hard, especially with this being such a long tournament. Everyone's out and about, and it's good to get together as a team," he added.

IPL will begin on April 9 with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Mumbai Indians locking horns in the tournament opener. Rajasthan Royals will play their first game on April 12 against Punjab Kings in Mumbai. (ANI)

