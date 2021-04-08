Left Menu

Bremen beats Regensburg for German Cup semifinal vs. Leipzig

Osako then missed a chance to make it 2-0 in the 67th, when Regensburg keeper Alexander Meyer blocked his shot out for a corner.Bremen had to clear off the line as the home side made a late surge for an equalizer, but the Bundesliga team held on to set up a meeting with Leipzig on April 30.Borussia Dortmund is playing second-division Holstein Kiel in the other semifinal on May 1.

PTI | Regensburg | Updated: 08-04-2021 11:04 IST | Created: 08-04-2021 11:04 IST
Bremen beats Regensburg for German Cup semifinal vs. Leipzig

Yuya Osako's second-half goal was enough for Werder Bremen to reach the German Cup semifinals with a 1-0 win over second-division Regensburg.

The Japan forward controlled Marco Friedl’s pass from midfield on his chest and turned to shoot inside the left post in the 52nd minute.

The teams' quarterfinal was supposed to be played on March 2, but it was postponed due to COVID-19 infections among several Regensburg players a couple of days after coach Mersad Selimbegovic was diagnosed with what the club said was the ''highly contagious British mutation of the coronavirus.'' The opening minutes of the second half had more goal-mouth action than the entire first half. Osako then missed a chance to make it 2-0 in the 67th, when Regensburg ’keeper Alexander Meyer blocked his shot out for a corner.

Bremen had to clear off the line as the home side made a late surge for an equalizer, but the Bundesliga team held on to set up a meeting with Leipzig on April 30.

Borussia Dortmund is playing second-division Holstein Kiel in the other semifinal on May 1. The final is scheduled to be played in Berlin’s Olympiastadion on May 13.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

How AI and Machine Learning Are Helping In Cybersecurity?

One Piece Chapter 1010: Is Orochi dead or alive after Scabbards Fight?

Myanmar ambassador to London locked out of embassy after breaking with military

China shares down as consumer firms weigh; Hang Seng slips 0.65%

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

COAS Gen MM Naravane proceeds on visit to Bangladesh from 8 to 12 April

Continuing with the excellent tradition of strong bilateral and defence ties between India and Bangladesh, General MM Naravane, Chief of the Army Staff has proceeded on a visit to Bangladesh from 08 to 12 April 2021. General Naravanes visit...

Since Apple is working on retractable keyboards, Macbooks could be thinner in future

For the last ten years, Apple has made immense growth by embracing the latest technology in their products and swaying millions of hearts. Undoubtedly, Apple has the power to astonish people worldwide, designing the first tablet or the firs...

Army chief Gen Naravane pays tributes to fallen heroes of Bangladesh's Liberation War

Indian Army chief Gen MM Naravane on Thursday paid tributes to the fallen heroes of Bangladeshs 1971 Liberation War after arriving in the country on a five-day visit to further strengthen the close and fraternal ties existing between the Ar...

How entertainment industry will benefit from adoption of Internet of Things

Amidst the surge of popularity, the Internet of Things technology is gaining in various sectors of our modern-day life the entertainment industry isnt many steps away from accepting it. The global IoT market is expected to grow twice the si...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021