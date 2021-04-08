Left Menu

Santo wants Wolves to 'bounce back' after West Ham defeat

Wolves head coach Nuno Espirito Santo has said that the team is hurt after suffering a defeat against West Ham before adding that they must "bounce back from a bad performance".

ANI | Wolverhampton | Updated: 08-04-2021 22:26 IST | Created: 08-04-2021 22:26 IST
Nuno Espirito Santo (Photo/ Wolves Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Wolves head coach Nuno Espirito Santo has said that the team is hurt after suffering a defeat against West Ham before adding that they must "bounce back from a bad performance". Wolves faced a 2-3 defeat against West Ham in the Premier League on Tuesday. The club is currently preparing for the game against Fulham, scheduled to be played on Saturday.

"It hurts, especially because we didn't perform as we would want. The people that suffered the most is us as a group. It must be a group reaction, not individually. We must react ourselves, react and bounce back from a bad performance. Not as individuals, but as a squad, and compete the best that we can to the highest standards that we can until the last moments of the season," the club's official website quoted Santo as saying. "We are always concerned when we don't achieve what we want from our team and our players. That is our main concern and this is what we are focused on so we play well and we compete well tomorrow against Fulham. This is our main concern. You have to focus game by game. Tomorrow, it's Fulham, then we think about the next one. All our energy now is focused on the one of tomorrow," he added.

Wolves are currently placed at the 14th position in the Premier League table with 35 points. The table is topped by Manchester City, having amassed 74 points. Santo said the clash against Fulham is going to be a "very tough game" for them.

"We have analysed all their aspects and Fulham is a good team. It's a good team, has good players, so it's going to be a very tough game for us. We know that each and every match of the Premier League is tough, so we must prepare ourselves to compete tomorrow against a very good team," he said. "But we are totally focused on ourselves. We know we are going to face Fulham, but before we face Fulham, we are totally thinking of ourselves, our team and our players. What we want from the game tomorrow against Fulham, but first, we look at ourselves," Santo added. (ANI)

