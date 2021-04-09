Left Menu

Golf-Johnson struggles as Augusta bites back

Dustin Johnson knew this week's Masters, back in its traditional spot on the calendar, would be more challenging than his record-setting triumph last November but on Thursday he endured quite a reality check in windy and fast conditions at Augusta National. The world number one got as low as one under par during the first round at the year's first major but made bogey at the par-three 16th and double-bogey at the par-four 18th which left him at two-over-par 74.

Reuters | Updated: 09-04-2021 03:00 IST | Created: 09-04-2021 03:00 IST
Golf-Johnson struggles as Augusta bites back

Dustin Johnson knew this week's Masters, back in its traditional spot on the calendar, would be more challenging than his record-setting triumph last November but on Thursday he endured quite a reality check in windy and fast conditions at Augusta National.

The world number one got as low as one under par during the first round at the year's first major but made bogey at the par-three 16th and double-bogey at the par-four 18th which left him at two-over-par 74. The conditions were in stark contrast to last year when Johnson took full advantage of a soft layout with blistered drives, laser-like approaches and solid putting en route to a 20-under-par 268 total that was the lowest in Masters history.

"The conditions are definitely different," Johnson said after his first over-par round at Augusta National since 2018. "The course is a little bit firmer and faster. But it's still the same golf course. "Playing definitely a lot tougher just because, when the greens are firm and fast here, the golf course plays difficult. Then you add the wind in today, it made it play really difficult."

Johnson said the conditions were not the only factor in his sluggish start as he admitted his game is not as sharp as it was in November and that he needed to dial in his irons a bit. The two-times major champion also said he does not feel any added pressure this week as he tries to put himself in elite company as only Jack Nicklaus, Nick Faldo and Tiger Woods have won back-to-back Masters titles.

"If anything, I'm a little more relaxed out there," said Johnson. "Today, like I said, it just played tough. I felt like I played pretty well too, or got it around pretty well. "Obviously, the last hole kind of stings a little bit. But go to the range, hit a few balls. I feel like I'm swinging well, playing good. Looking forward to the rest of the week."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Amazon union election in Alabama has 55% voter turnout

Helen Joseph: SA anti-apartheid activist receives honor from Google

South Korea reports surge in coronavirus cases, more restrictions expected

LG assures 3 Android OS updates for premium phones, 2 for 2020 models

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Brazil top court orders probe of Bolsonaro's pandemic steps

A Brazilian Supreme Court justice has ordered the Senate to investigate the governments handling of the coronavirus crisis and the full court ruled that churches can be barred from reopening during the pandemic, threatening to further strai...

India to review COVID-19 vaccine side effects - report

A panel of Indian experts is investigating if there are any domestic cases of blood clotting, even mild ones, as a side effect of the two COVID-19 vaccines being administered in the country, financial daily Mint reported on Friday.India is ...

New setting allows you to block all third-party API access to Google Workspace data

Google has introduced a new setting that allows users to block all third-party API access to Workspace data, adding another layer of protection over the Workspace and end-user data.With the new setting on, requests by all third-party apps a...

China March PPI rises to highest since 2018, CPI returns to inflation

Chinas factory gate prices rose at their fastest annual pace since July 2018 in March, official data showed on Friday, as growth in the worlds second-largest economy continued to gather momentum. Chinas producer price index PPI rose 4.4 in ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021