Left Menu

Soccer-Ballboy hurls ball at time-wasting Roma defender

Roma defender Riccardo Calafiori says he understands the irritation of a ballboy who hurled the ball at him in the closing stages of Thursday’s Europa League tie at Ajax Amsterdam, causing a social media stir.

Reuters | Amsterdam | Updated: 09-04-2021 15:00 IST | Created: 09-04-2021 15:00 IST
Soccer-Ballboy hurls ball at time-wasting Roma defender

Roma defender Riccardo Calafiori says he understands the irritation of a ballboy who hurled the ball at him in the closing stages of Thursday’s Europa League tie at Ajax Amsterdam, causing a social media stir. The ball struck Calafiori in the neck as he ambled over to take a throw-in at the Johan Cruyff Arena near the end of the quarter-final first leg which Roma won 2-1 after being down at halftime.

"I was thinking about a lot of things at that moment," said the 18-year-old substitute, who briefly confronted the ballboy and received a caution from the referee. "Fortunately, I managed to stay calm. I have to admit that it would also have irritated me if I saw an opponent time wasting in such a situation. I don’t say I respect it, but I get it,” he told Italy’s Sky TV. (https://twitter.com/bubbaprog?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1380264090736726020%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Ffootballburp.com%2Fstories%2Fvideo-ajax-ball-boy-hurls-ball-at-chest-of-romas-riccardo-calafiori%2F)

Calafiori had to come on as first half substitute when left back Leonardo Spinazzola was injured. "It was not easy to fill in in this situation, but my teammates helped and things went better in the second half," he said. (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Nick Macfie)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Amazon union election in Alabama has 55% voter turnout

Helen Joseph: SA anti-apartheid activist receives honor from Google

South Korea reports surge in coronavirus cases, more restrictions expected

LG assures 3 Android OS updates for premium phones, 2 for 2020 models

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

UN chief condoles death of UK Prince Philip

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Friday expressed condolences on the death of Britains Prince Philip, saying the Duke of Edinburgh capably supported Queen Elizabeth II in her duties as sovereign for over 60 years.Philip, the longest...

US STOCKS-S&P 500 hovers near all-time high as banks, industrial rise

The SP 500 paused on Friday after hitting an all-time high as economy-linked stocks including banks and industrials gained on optimism around strong U.S. economic growth.Financial stocks rose 0.9, more than any other SP sector, with Bank of...

Gopal Rai making false claims on wheat procurement by FCI: Delhi BJP

The Delhi BJP on Friday accused Agriculture Minister Gopal Rai of making false statements on wheat procurement by the Food Corporation of India and challenged him to prove the charges or resign.The Delhi minister earlier alleged that the Fo...

Britain asks public not to gather at royal residences following Prince Philip death

Britains government asked the public not to gather outside or lay flowers at royal residences following the death of Prince Philip.Although this is an extraordinarily difficult time for many, we are asking the public not to gather at Royal ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021