Left Menu

Golf-Rose fades early as Masters lead cut to one

Rose, who led by four strokes after an opening 65 that was the lowest round of his career at Augusta National, mixed four bogeys with a birdie to reach the turn at three-over 39 and four under on the week at the year's first major. The 40-year-old Englishman made bogey at the first hole but quickly responded at the par-five second where he got up and down from 27 yards after his approach shot missed the green.

Reuters | Updated: 09-04-2021 22:33 IST | Created: 09-04-2021 22:28 IST
Golf-Rose fades early as Masters lead cut to one
U.S. Open champion Bryson DeChambeau, who carded an opening 76, was even par through six holes and will likely need to make a move to avoid missing his first major cut since the 2019 British Open. Image Credit: Pixabay

Twice, runner-up, Justin Rose saw his overnight Masters lead shrink to one-shot midway through his second round on Friday after a shaky start despite more favourable scoring conditions at Augusta National. Rose, who led by four strokes after an opening 65 that was the lowest round of his career at Augusta National, mixed four bogeys with a birdie to reach the turn at three-over 39 and four under on the week at the year's first major.

The 40-year-old Englishman made bogey at the first hole but quickly responded at the par-five second where he got up and down from 27 yards after his approach shot missed the green. But Rose went on to add three more bogeys over a four-hole stretch, including at the par-three sixth where he three-putted from 67 feet after his tee shot took an unfortunate roll to the left side of the sloping green.

Austrian Bernd Wiesberger, who has never missed a cut in five previous starts at the Masters, was five-under on the day through 14 holes and one back of Rose. Also, one shot back of Rose was Japan's Hideki Matsuyama, who had just started his round, and American Brian Harman, who was scheduled to tee off at 1:00 p.m. ET (1700 GMT).

Former champion Jordan Spieth, who arrived at the year's first major fresh off his win last week at the Texas Open and among the favourites, made an early birdie and was two shots back of Rose through four holes. Unlike the windy conditions that frustrated many top golfers during Thursday's opening round, players returned to Augusta National on Friday to overcast skies and calm conditions that could open the door to lower scoring.

U.S. Open champion Bryson DeChambeau, who carded an opening 76, was even par through six holes and will likely need to make a move to avoid missing his first major cut since the 2019 British Open. Defending champion Dustin Johnson, who was 11 shots back of Rose after the first round, was among the late starters.

Also yet to tee off was Northern Irishman Rory McIlroy, who will need to make a historic comeback after his worst start to the Masters if he hopes to complete the career Grand Slam of golf's four majors this week.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Kim Kardashian joins the billionaire club; Rare Bond "Thunderball" poster heads for auction and more

India to review COVID-19 vaccine side effects - report

LG commits to making home appliances more accessible to physically challenged

Health News Roundup: Brazil sets record daily COVID-19 death toll; A dozen Bangkok hospitals suspend COVID-19 testing and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Rapper, actor DMX, five-time Billboard chart topper, dead at 50

American rapper and actor Earl Simmons, known by the stage name DMX or Dark Man X, died on Friday, his record label said, after he suffered a heart attack during what media reports said was a drug overdose. He was 50 years old. The chart-to...

Biden seeks funding to probe white supremacist beliefs at immigration agencies

President Joe Biden called for funding to investigate complaints of white supremacist beliefs at U.S. immigration enforcement agencies in his first budget request to Congress on Friday, but officials offered no explanation for what prompted...

17 pvt hospitals to treat COVID-19 patients in Ghaziabad: Official

In view of rising COVID-19 cases, the Ghaziabad district health department has made 17 private hospitals operational for treatment of people infected by the coroanvirus, an official said on Friday. In these hospitals, 200 ICU beds and 2,000...

Airlines pull some Boeing 737 MAX jets after production snag

Airlines pulled dozens of 737 MAX jets from service on Friday after Boeing Co warned them of a possible electrical insulation fault in the recent production of some planes. The glitch is the latest problem to beset Boeings most-sold model b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021