Left Menu

I knew my role for RCB from time I was traded by DC: Harshal

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 10-04-2021 09:39 IST | Created: 10-04-2021 09:39 IST
I knew my role for RCB from time I was traded by DC: Harshal

Harshal Patel was told well in advance that he will be death overs' ''pointsman'' for Royal Challengers Bangalore, a role he played to perfection in the IPL opener against Mumbai Indians.

Harshal’s career-best 5 for 27 was one of the two match-winning performances for RCB with the other coming from AB de Villiers.

''When I was traded from Delhi Capitals, I was told what role I will play for the franchise,” the Haryana pacer said at the post-match press conference on Friday.

He was brilliant at the death and just like skipper Virat Kohli said, Harshal also knew that he is expected to perform the tough job for which he had planned meticulously.

“There were clear instructions that I will be bowling in the last two overs (he bowled 18th and 20th). That gave me a lot of clarity. It helped me prepare certain plans against batters and kept my preparations concise.” Harshal said that change of pace and the slow yorkers have been his biggest strength.

“The ball started reversing at one stage. It was important to bowl the Yorkers and slower balls,” he said.

According to Harshal, he has been bowling those slower yorkers that got rid of Ishan Kishan and Marco Jansen, for almost two seasons now.

“Just that when you don’t get wickets of slow yorkers, people don’t tend to see that. I always had the yorker but earlier couldn’t take it into the game.

He did a lot of simulation of bowling yorkers during training session to get it right during the match.

“In the past 15-20 days, I was trying to put myself into situations.” Having played a lot of IPL cricket, he understands how situation can turn from good to bad.

''You always want to start well. I am in my 10th season and I know that how a season can quickly go from good to bad.'' ***** We missed a sixth bower, feels Lynn Mumbai Indians opener Chris Lynn feels that his team perhaps missed a trick by not having a sixth bowling option against RCB.

“We missed a sixth bowler,” said Lynn, who was the top scorer in the game with 49 off 35 balls.

When asked why Hardik Pandya was not bowling, Lynn indicated that the all-rounder might be carrying a shoulder niggle apart from his workload management.

“I exactly don’ know perhaps he is carrying a shoulder niggle. Obviously when he bowls, he brings in a different dimension to our side. But I think it was more of a precautionary measure,” the Queenslander said.

A mix-up with Rohit Sharma led to the skipper's run-out and Lynn admittedly was a bit “nervous” after that.

“These are part of the game. Yes, I was a bit of nervous,” he laughed.

MI couldn’t practice a couple of days after their wicketkeeping consultant Kiran More tested positive for COVID-19.

“Yes, it’s a tricky situation if a tall fast bowler is confined in his room for two days. But we can’t give that as an excuse,” Lynn said.

TRENDING

LG commits to making home appliances more accessible to physically challenged

Entertainment News Roundup: Kim Kardashian joins the billionaire club; Rare Bond "Thunderball" poster heads for auction and more

Health News Roundup: Brazil sets record daily COVID-19 death toll; A dozen Bangkok hospitals suspend COVID-19 testing and more

India to review COVID-19 vaccine side effects - report

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Mir nets another brace to lead Huesca out of Liga drop zone

Rafa Mir scored his second consecutive brace to lead Huesca to a 3-1 win over Elche, helping to lift his side out of the Spanish league relegation zone.Huesca, which two rounds ago had been in last place, rose to 16th, while Elche fell into...

Thailand reports 789 new coronavirus infections, one new death

Thailand reported 789 new coronavirus infections on Saturday and one new death, as the country deals with a fresh wave of infections after tackling earlier outbreaks.The new cases took the total number of infections to 31,658, with 97 death...

Bielefeld beats Freiburg to leave Bundesliga relegation zone

Arminia Bielefeld escaped the Bundesliga relegation zone with a 1-0 win over a Freiburg team which was depleted by bans and the coronavirus.Freiburgs Baptiste Santamaria scored an own goal in the 68th minute when Masaya Okugawas shot at a c...

3 rhino calves rescued during 2019 Assam floods to be released into wild

Three rhino calves, including two females, rescued during the 2019 Assam floods will soon be released into the wild.The rhinos, rescued near the Kaziranga National Park, will be kept at a livestock enclosure for a stipulated period of habit...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021