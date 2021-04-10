Left Menu

Rugby-O’Connor leads Reds to home Super Rugby AU final with Brumbies win

The Reds had trailed by nine points with 15 minutes remaining but finished the stronger with O’Connor kicking 14 points and having a hand in both of his side’s tries scored by centre Josh Flook and wing Jordan Petaia. The Brumbies looked in control for much of the game and led for most of it as they scored tries through hooker Folau Fainga'a, fullback Tom Banks and wing Tom Wright.

Reuters | Updated: 10-04-2021 17:39 IST | Created: 10-04-2021 17:39 IST
Rugby-O’Connor leads Reds to home Super Rugby AU final with Brumbies win

Queensland Reds flyhalf James O’Connor kicked a late penalty to secure a 24-22 victory over ACT Brumbies in front of 22,000 fans in Brisbane on Saturday to maintain his side's 100% record this season and secure a home final in Super Rugby AU. The Reds had trailed by nine points with 15 minutes remaining but finished the stronger with O’Connor kicking 14 points and having a hand in both of his side’s tries scored by centre Josh Flook and wing Jordan Petaia.

The Brumbies looked in control for much of the game and led for most of it as they scored tries through hooker Folau Fainga'a, fullback Tom Banks and wing Tom Wright. The Reds head the Super Rugby AU table with 32 points from their seven games and will host the May 8 final, while the Brumbies have already secured a home playoff in second place with 25 points.

They will meet the team that finishes third in a semi-final on May 1, which will likely be either the Melbourne Rebels or Western Force. Fainga'a gave the visitors an early lead as he peeled away from the back of the maul and crashed over to score, before Banks intercepted a pass from O'Connor and raced clear for his side's second try.

Two O’Connor penalties put the Reds on the scoreboard, but Brumbies scrum-half Nic White landed a penalty from his own half to make the score 15-6 to the visitors at the break. That deficit was reduced to two points when Flook scored his side’s first try following a pin-point cross-field kick from O'Connor in the build-up, but almost immediately the Brumbies extended their lead again as Wright went over in the corner.

The Reds’ use of the boot as an attacking weapon worked again as O’Connor’s high kick in the Brumbies 22 was plucked from the air by wing Petaia ahead of Banks and he fell over the tryline to cut the gap to four points with 15 minutes to play. O’Connor then landed two penalties, the second with four minutes to play, as the hosts forced the Brumbies into errors.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

LG commits to making home appliances more accessible to physically challenged

Entertainment News Roundup: Kim Kardashian joins the billionaire club; Rare Bond "Thunderball" poster heads for auction and more

Health News Roundup: Brazil sets record daily COVID-19 death toll; A dozen Bangkok hospitals suspend COVID-19 testing and more

India to review COVID-19 vaccine side effects - report

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Explosions in two Somalia cities kill at

A suicide bomber detonated his explosives outside a cafe in Somalias city of Baidoa on Saturday, killing at least four people and wounding more than six others, police said.The bomber was targeting the Bay region governor, Ali Wardhere, who...

Thousands protest in Belgrade, demand government action to stop pollution

Several thousand people blocked traffic in front of the Serbian parliament on Saturday in a protest against lack of government action to prevent water, land and air pollution by industries such as the mining sector. Protesters, who came to ...

Attack on toll plaza staff in Rajasthan's Jhalawar; furniture, windowpanes damaged

A group of men allegedly attacked employees of a toll plaza in Rajasthans Jhalawar following an argument besides damaging furniture and windowpanes, according to police.The incident took place on the Teendhar-Bakani highway near Ekwasa vill...

Political storm erupts after 5 killed during Bengal poll including 4 in CISF firing

In the first major outbreak of violence during West Bengal assembly elections, five persons were killed, including four in a firing by CISF personnel, while five candidates were attacked during the fourth phase of polling in 44 seats on Sat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021